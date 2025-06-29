We inherited about GH¢1m GJA debt – Dwumfour

Mr Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, the incumbent President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), has revealed that his administration inherited an average of GH¢1 million in debt.

Mr Dwumfour, who is seeking to retain his position, said the debt ranges from statutory debts to running costs.

Interacting with journalists in Tema ahead of the June 30 GJA elections, he added that other debts were utility bills and social security payments.

“Within the week that we were sworn into office, ECG disconnected us because we were owing, and water too, the same. GRA had almost GH¢500,000 in debts, and tier one and tier two social security were the same. Our debt stands at almost one million cedis as at the time we assumed office,” he said.

He noted that the only financial source of the GJA was the dues and rental of the hall at the press centre, adding, however, that “ask yourself how often we pay dues; gone are the days that the state media see to the deduction of the dues at source and then the Accountant General will pay to the association.” When I assumed office, I realised that the Secretariat was in a rusty position. We inherited a huge debt; GJA runs five accounts, and some of them were in the negative. There was nothing in them to kick-start or set the ball rolling.”

Mr Dwumfour said he with the financial support from others, organised a three-day retreat bringing together past executives and veteran journalists to put together practical measures to lift the association up, adding that today, the GJA has seen life, become attractive, appealing, and taken its rightful position as the fourth estate of the realm.

He called on members in good standing to vote to retain him to continue his good work, stressing that nobody can use the GJA for any private business.

He said his achievements included instituting the blacklisting of politicians and influential individuals who attacked journalists, put together a legal team to follow up on cases involving attacks on journalists and advised national executives on the way forward.

He added that he also maintained consistent advocacy for justice in the case of Ahmed Hussein-Suale and Latif Iddrisu of Joy News, boldly condemned premeditated attacks on journalists in their line of duty and engaged in close cooperation with security agencies to facilitate the apprehension of perpetrators of media attacks.

“On World Press Freedom Day 2025, the GJA honoured and awarded Champions of Press Freedom for their contributions to media freedom over the years.”

He said he also initiated scholarship programmes for members and therefore reiterated the plea to the journalists to retain him.

Source: GNA