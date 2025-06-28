Labour Minister inaugurates Governing Board of Management Development and Productivity Institute

Dr Abdul-Rashid Hassan Pelpuo, the Minister of Labour, Jobs and Employment has inaugurated a six-member Governing Board of the Management Development and Productivity Institute (MDPI), a subvented Agency under the Ministry.

The MDPI’s mandate is to promote increased productivity, in both public and private organizations, to contribute to the sustainable growth of the economy.

It achieves this through Productivity Improvement Activities, Management Development Programmes and dissemination of information through Research and Publications.

The new MDPI Board is under the Chairmanship of Mr Sesay S.A. Qadir.

Other members are Professor Elijah Yendaw, Director-General MDPI, Mr Joojo Ghansah, Mr Euclid Ohene-Obeng, Madam Rhoda Gavor and Mr Joseph Kingsley Amoah.

Dr Pelpuo, in his remarks, said the appointment of Members of the Governing Board of MDPI was at a time when the Institute had existed for more than five decades, but without a firmly grounded legal framework to guide its operations and activities.

He said the current legislation LI 1077 of 1976 that underpinned the operations of the Institute was obsolete and no longer fit for purpose.

“As the newly appointed board members, I charge you to consider, as a matter of urgency, the development and passage of a new Bill into law to transform the Institute into a world-class one that delivers results-oriented productivity programmes and services for public and private organizations to enable them to contribute to the growth of the economy on a sustainable basis,” he stated.

He said the MDPI required fundamental reforms to undertake any key initiative that enhances growth, this brand’s organizational capacity and operational effectiveness.

“As board members, you must make concerted efforts to improve the brand and image of the Institute among the public in delivery of its mandates.”

The Minister said he envisioned an MDPI that provided capacity and development programmes for all the three arms of government, private sector, civil society organizations, and development and emerging issues.

“Indeed, the tasks ahead of you may appear challenging, but with effective cooperation, collaboration, teamwork, and meaningful partnerships, we can achieve a lot together,” he stated.

He noted that he had no doubt in their experience, and track record in changing the face of the MDPI for the better.

Dr Pelpuo said he knew that the MDPI was confronted with the challenge of training, equipping, and orienting the newly appointed Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs), including assemblymen to reshape them and direct them towards the new agenda and policy direction of the Government to reset the country.

“They (MMDCEs and Assemblymen) must have the vision and the appropriate calibre of skill to indulge themselves into the whole programme of resetting this country,” he said.

Mr Hamidu Adakurugu, the Chief Director of the Ministry of Labour, Jobs and Employment, tasked the Board to provide strategic direction, oversight and guidance to the institute.

He said their expertise and experience would be invaluable in shaping the programmes and initiatives of the institute.

“We look forward to a fruitful collaboration between the board, management and stakeholders,” Mr Adakurugu said.

Mr Sesay S.A. Qadir, the Chairman of the MDPI Governing Board, on behalf of his colleagues, thanked President John Dramani Mahama for the trust and confidence reposed in them.

He said they were mindful of the work that lies ahead and that for the Institute to operate at its full potential, there were critical areas that required urgent attention.

Among them is the need for Parliament to pass the enabling new Act that gives the Institute its legal foundation.

He also mentioned the need for the completion of their permanent office complex at OKponglo in Accra, which remains a key infrastructure priority.

He said sustained government budgetary allocation to the Institute would be essential to drive their programmes and institutional growth.

He said the Institute’s human resource capacity needed to be strengthened to meet increasing demands.

Additionally, Mr Qadir said 150 acres of encroached land at Bosono Princess, earmarked for the proposed West Africa Institute for Productivity Studies must be secured and developed.

Source: GNA