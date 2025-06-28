GRNMA decries delay in Conditions of Service talks

The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) has expressed strong dissatisfaction over the postponement of a key meeting on the implementation of their Conditions of Service (COS) from June 26 to July 10, 2025.

At a media briefing, Ms. Perpetual Ofori, GRNMA President, described the unilateral rescheduling as “in bad faith”, warning that it could further delay the implementation of four urgent items.

“We demand the implementation of the four agreed items no later than July 2025. This is non-negotiable and we shall advise ourselves if any attempt is made to further delay the implementation,” she said.

The four items include: an eight per cent non-basic and uniform allowance, fuel allowance for about 5,000 senior staff, and a book and research allowance for roughly 6,000 members.

The association is open to implementing other outstanding items by January 2026.

According to a letter from Parliamentary Services dated June 25, the postponement was due to the “unavailability of some key stakeholders who are currently unavoidably outside the jurisdiction.”

Ms. Ofori emphasised that the strike was suspended in good faith, expecting reciprocal commitment from government stakeholders.

“We demand that our timelines are clearly captured and signed off at the July 10th, 2025, meeting to avoid any ambiguity in the implementation schedule,” she added.

She thanked members for their solidarity and urged them to remain united while awaiting further directives.

The GRNMA had launched a series of industrial actions starting June 2, culminating in a full service withdrawal on June 9, before suspending the strike on June 13 following intervention by the Parliamentary Select Committee on Health.

Source: GNA