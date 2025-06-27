TEWU-TUC is the rightful representation on the Governing Councils of public Universities – GTEC

The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission, after consultations and legal advice to the Commission, has confirmed the Teachers’ and Educational Workers’ Union (TEWU-TUC) as the rightful representation on the Governing Councils of the public Universities.

As a result, the Commission requested that the Universities take steps to swear in representatives of the TEWU-TUC as members of the Governing Councils and accord them all the necessary privileges associated with that office.

This was in a statement signed by Professor Ahmed Abdulai Jinapor, the Director-General, GTEC.

It directed members of the Tertiary Education Workers’ Union (TEWU-GH) not to hold themselves as members of the governing councils of the traditional Universities, even if they were sworn.

The Commission said the directive would bring finality to the impasse between the two unions.

King James Azortibah, the General Secretary, TEWU-TUC, responding to the issue, said, “Yes, the statement from the GTEC is a statement that we have been waiting for and expecting for a very long time. Truth is truth, and truth, we all know, is one.”

He said, “Nobody can alter the truth. Moreover, when the truth is enacted in law, written, nobody can convert it.

“We have written many letters to the Minister. We have written many letters to the GTEC Director-General. We have pointed out to him that what he was doing was illegal,” he said.

He said the TEWU-TUC had its documents to prove its legitimacy.

“We have been registered and practising as a trade union under one of the strongest affiliates of the Ghana Trade Union Congress, which everybody knows had the license to practise industrial relations in the country.

King Azortibah said about three years ago, some colleagues who were executives of TEWU of TUC decided to break away and formed TEWU-GH.

The reason, he alleged, was that they had served their two terms of four years’ tenure (in total, eight years) but still wanted to hold on as local executives even though the TEWU Constitution frowns upon such acts.

He said their actions had created tension, particularly on Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and University for Development Studies campuses.

The KNUST branch of TEWU-GH, on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, declared an indefinite strike in protest against exclusion from the university’s governing council.

The dispute was triggered by the nomination of a representative of TEWU-TUC, a rival group of TEWU-GH on the governing council of KNUST.

Source: GNA