Public servant granted bail over job and visa scam

An Accra Circuit Court has granted GH¢200,000 bail to 38-year-old public servant Eliasu Abubakar, accused of defrauding a complainant of GH¢265,000 in a recruitment and visa scam.

Abubakar is accused of collecting GH¢265,000 from Hassan Mohammed, a caterer from Odumase Krobo, under the pretext of recruiting his relatives into the security services and securing Canadian visas for two of them.

He has pleaded not guilty and is to reappear in court on July 28, 2025.

According to Chief Inspector Jonas Lawer, Abubakar last August claimed ties to the New Patriotic Party government to win the complainant’s trust.

A petition led to the case being transferred from Nima District Police, where Abubakar was arrested, to the Accra Regional CID for further investigations.

During interrogation, he admitted to the offence and refunded GH¢70,000, leaving a balance of GH¢195,000.

Abubakar was later granted police enquiry bail but failed to report, prompting a manhunt that led to his re-arrest.

Source: GNA