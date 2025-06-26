Minister inaugurates three transport sector governing boards    

Mr Joseph Bukari Nikpe, the Minister of Transport, has charged the Board of Directors of agencies under the ministry not to interfere in the management of the various institutions they are expected to lead.

He tasked members of the re-constituted boards to abide by good governance principles and collaborate with managerial staff to help attain the objectives of the Government and the respective organisations.

Mr Nikpe said this on Wednesday during the inauguration of the Governing Boards of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA), Ghana Maritime Authority (GMA), and the Metro Mass Transit Limited (MMT) in Accra.

He urged the various institutions to continue to deliver on their mandates while the Government provided the necessary policy direction and guidelines to achieve the set goals.

He tasked the GPHA Board to, among other objectives, to prioritise reducing the cost of doing business at the ports and explore private sector partnerships to develop the Keta Port as “a complementary petroleum products delivery hub.”

For the MMT, he said the company would play a crucial role in the government’s agenda of introducing a welfare system for citizens aged 60 years and above, whereas the GMA would continue to ensure safety and security of the maritime sector.

“…An efficient and robust maritime sector, complemented by enhanced infrastructure and efficient operations will incentivise players in the maritime sector to operate 24-hours, with potential to positively impact other sectors of the Ghanaian economy,” Mr Nipke said.

“I, therefore, expect the Board to provide guidance to management of GMA towards achieving the safety, security and environmental mandate of the Authority.”

“…Under the governance framework, the Board is under the supervision of the Ministry and report directly to it. The Board should not under any circumstance deal with other authorities above the Ministry without due consultation.”

He pledged the Ministry’s support for the directors in achieving their objectives, emphasising his openness to positive feedback and commitment to leading the government’s transformational agenda.

Mr Johnson Aseidu Nketia, the Chairman of the GPHA Board, pledged to tap into various expertise to help manage the port effectively.

Other GPHA Board Members are Brigadier General Paul Seidu Tanye-Kulono, Mrs Mabel Asi Sagoe, Mr Tebon Zumah, Capt. James Richmond Quayson, Prof. Ransford Edward Van Gyampo, Mr Stephane Abbas Meizan, Mr Adam Imoru Ayarna, Mr Ebenezer Perry Ellis, and Mr Dan Abdul-Latif (MP).

The GMA Board comprises Madam Jemilat Jawulaa Mahamah (Chairperson), Dr Kamal-Deen Ali, Capt. Navy Rtd, Mr Richard Fedieley, Dr. Eric Cobbinah, Rear Admiral Godwin Livinus Bessing, Mr. Edward Ekow Obeng-Kenzo, Dr. Patrick Essien, Brg. Gen. Paul Seidu Tanye-Kulono, Prof. Ransford Edward Van Gyampo, Mr. Stephen T. Adjokatcher, Mad. Catherine Dela Dzivenu, Mad. Esther Gyebi-Donkor.

That of GMA include Okogyeman Kweku Gyamprah III (Chairman), Mr. Kale Cezar, Mr. Eric Tetteh Addision, Mr. Ebow Quayson, Mr. Kojo Adu- Asare, Ms. Sylvia Naa Kwakai Nyante, Ms. Anne Judith Agbodo, Ms. Rita Essien, and Mr. Abdul-Samad Fatimah Gomba.

The Board Chairpersons of GMA and MMT expressed readiness to work within the confines of the law and ensure their respective organisations contributed to national development.

Source: GNA