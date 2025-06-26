Court fines two fish mongers for receiving stolen tilapia

The Amasaman Circuit Court has fined two fish mongers, Lady Ayawah and Faustina Kattah, 100 penalty units each, equivalent to GH¢1,200.00, for dishonestly receiving stolen tilapia, valued at GH¢100,000.00.

The two women pleaded guilty and were convicted on their own plea.

Their respective lawyers pleaded for mitigation before the court handed down the fines.

The court is presided over by Justice Enid Marful-Sau, a High Court Judge with additional responsibilities at the Circuit Court.

Felix Banini, a fisherman alleged to have stolen the fish, is currently on the run and a bench warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Presenting the case, Police Chief Inspector Frederick Awuah-Ansah told the court that the complainant, Mr Joseph Alobuia, is a commercial tilapia farmer with fish cages on a section of the Densu River at Joma in the Ga Central Municipality.

Banini, along with Ayawah and Kattah, were residents of Ablekuma-Agape Down and were known as fishermen and fish mongers.

According to Chief Inspector Awuah-Ansah, on May 25, 2025, at around 0100 hours, Banini took his canoe to the Densu River at Joma and stole a quantity of fish from Mr Alobuia’s cages.

The next day, Mr Alobuia discovered the theft, estimating the value of the stolen tilapia at GH¢100,000.00. He returned home and began a search for the perpetrators.

During his search, he identified some of his stolen tilapia in the possession of Lady Ayawah and confronted her.

Lady Ayawah, prosecution said; “in the process mentioned Banini as the person who sold same to her during the previous night.”

On June 2, 2025, with the help of other fishermen in Agape Down, Mr Alobuia apprehended Banini and handed him over to the police.

Banini admitted to the theft in his caution statement, stating that he sold GH¢850.00 worth of tilapia to Lady Ayawah and another GH¢1,200.00 worth to Faustina Kattah.

Both Ayawah and Kattah admitted the offence during police investigations and were subsequently charged and brought before the court.

Banini, however, failed to appear in court and currently being sought by police, prosecution said.

Source: GNA