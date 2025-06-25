NIA contract staff asked to cease operations immediately amid strike  

All contract staff at the National Identification Authority (NIA) have been directed to cease operations with immediate effect, instead of the June 30, 2025, deadline previously instructed.

This new directive comes amidst the ongoing indefinite strike by NIA staff over unpaid operational support allowances.

The contract staff were initially informed that their services would no longer be needed after June 30, 2025. However, a communique has accelerated the timeline, instructing them to down their tools starting Wednesday, June 25, 2025.

Mr. Jacob Sey, the Krachi East Municipal Director of NIA disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview.

He said the Krachi East NIA office had a peculiar situation, stating that the office has only two contract staff members, who were not part of the Public Services Worker’s Union (PSWU), the union leading the strike.

Mr. Sey noted that if the contract staff had not been instructed to stop work, operations could have potentially continued at the office despite the strike.

He explained that the contract staff who were also not part of the PSWU, were not directly involved in the industrial action.

He said the Municipal office of NIA had suspended services to clients’ indefinitely due to the ongoing strike over delayed payment of the said allowance meant to supplement the low basic salaries of NIA staff.

Source: GNA