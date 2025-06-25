Learnairium digital platform to tackle rural learning gap in Ghana

Coral Reef Innovation Africa has launched Learnairium, a digital learning platform aimed at addressing the technology gap among schoolchildren, especially in rural Ghana.

The platform includes AI-powered tools, debate forums, and practical learning materials to prepare students for future work demands.

Richard Osei-Anim, the Managing Director of Coral Reef Innovation Africa, said the platform bundles devices, educational content, data, and insurance into a subscription package to make it accessible and affordable to parents. He noted that the goal is to bridge digital poverty and promote inclusive education.

Despite growing global concerns over screen time access to gadgets by children, Osei-Anim believes a balanced approach will ensure content remains suitable for children’s cognitive and skills development.

The project, supported by Absa Bank and Coronation Insurance, includes teacher training to ensure sustainable impact. In conjunction with the Ghana Education Service, Coral Reef AI has already rolled out the platform in over 700 schools nationwide while anticipating to scale up to benefit every child.

The Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovation, Samuel George, said the government supports such partnerships to ensure no child is left behind in the digital age.

The launch marks the beginning of a partnership that is expected to revolutionize Ghana’s education sector.