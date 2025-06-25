Minority to table motion for full parliamentary inquiry into dismissal of 100 Bank of Ghana workers

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Caucus has said it will push a motion in Parliament for a full parliamentary inquiry into the dismissal of 100 workers of the Bank of Ghana (BoG).

“The Minority will push a motion for a full parliamentary inquiry with unrelenting vigour. We will expose this injustice, work tirelessly to reverse these terminations, and hold the government accountable,” Madam Abdul Aziz Fatahiya, the NPP Member of Parliament for Savelugu, told the Parliamentary Press Corps in Accra on Tuesday.

The action to dismiss the workers was inspired by the Chief of Staff in a letter dated February 11, 2025, which sought to revoke appointments of public sector workers made after December 7, 2024 elections.

The Minority Caucus argued that the dismissal of the BoG workers was not just about those 100 workers but It was about the soul of the Republic.

The Minority was of the belief that the government had broken the Constitution of Ghana, the labour law and basic fundamental rights of the workers.

“We must choose between rule of law and rule by decree. Parliament must stand firm. Institutions must act within the law.

“Workers must be protected. The Minority chooses the rule of law. We choose justice. We choose the people. We will fight with every legal, parliamentary, and democratic tool at our disposal until every worker is reinstated, every wrong is righted, and every institution is reminded that it serves the people of Ghana – not the powerful few,” Madam Fatahiya stated.

The Minority assured the workers that they were not forgotten and that the Minority would stand with them.

“We will not rest until your jobs are restored, your dignity is reclaimed, and your futures are secured. Let us defend our democracy and demand accountability,” she said.

Source: GNA