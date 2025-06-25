Keyime Dam collapses for the second time  

Keyime Dam in the Agortime-Ziope District of the Volta Region collapsed on Monday evening, following a downpour at its source.

It is the second time the dam, constructed in 1963, has collapsed. It collapsed in October 1995 under similar circumstances.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) about the incident, Torgbui Satsi III, Chief of Adzonkor, a farming community close to the dam site, told GNA that they detected a defect in the canal and spillage areas some four years ago.

However, they did not have the necessary funds to repair it, as a few individuals had hijacked the dam’s proceeds.

He said rehabilitation work was done in 2016, and expressed doubt if the government would be interested in helping to repair it again.

Mr. Moses Awaga, the Assemblyman for Adzonkor Electoral Area, also confirmed the incident to the GNA.

Mr. Alfred Odikro Klu, the District Chief Executive for Agortime-Ziope District, also confirmed the devastating situation to the GNA, stating, “I am currently at the dam site”, when reached by the GNA at 0700 hours on Tuesday, June 24, 2025.

Keyime Dam, located in the Ziope Traditional Area, served over 42 towns and villages.

It collapsed in October 1995, but the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MOFA) awarded the project for its reconstruction in December 2014, with work starting in January 2015.

The Dam served as the main source of drinking water for the people and promoted economic activities, as the residents engaged in fishing activities, which led to the development of a vibrant fishing industry in the area.

The dam also enhanced farming activities, as the people used it as source of water for irrigation during the off-farm season.

They cultivated lands in the catchment area of the dam, particularly growing vegetables such as tomatoes, okro, and pepper, which are in high demand.

The residents appealed to the government to help rehabilitate the dam.

Source: GNA