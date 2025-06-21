Agencies under Interior Ministry donate GH¢1m to Mahama Cares Fund

Senior officers of all 11 agencies under the Ministry for the Interior have supported the Ghana Medical Trust (Mahama Cares) Fund with a donation of GH¢1 million.

Mr Christian Tetteh Yohuno, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), on behalf of the agencies, presented the cheque to President John Dramani Mahama at the Presidency in Accra.

The Fund, which is in fulfillment of the President’s campaign promise, is aimed at relieving the financial burden of sufferers of chronic non-communicable diseases, such as cancers and diabetes.

The contributing agencies are Ghana Police Service GH¢580,000, Ghana Immigration Service GH¢100,000, Ghana National Fire Service GH¢50,000, National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) GH¢50,000, and the Ghana Prisons Service GH¢50,000.

Others are Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) GH¢10,000, National Identification Authority (NIA) GH¢50,000, Gaming Commission GH¢50,000, the Ghana Refugees Board GH¢5,000, National Peace Council GH¢5,000 and the Small Arms and Light Weapons Commission GH¢10,000.

Individual contributions were from Alhaji Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, the Minister for the Interior/National Security GH¢50,000 and Mr Ebenezer Okletey Terlabi, Deputy Minister for the Interior, GH¢30,000.

President Mahama in receiving the cheque, thanked the security agencies and all other agencies under the Ministry for the Interior for their kind gesture.

The donation, he said, would go a long way to help the Government to be able to operationalize the Fund.

He announced that Cabinet had approved the Mahama Cares Fund Bill for onward transmission to Parliament.

He said once Parliament passes the Mahama Cares Fund Bill into law, it would open the way for the Government to appoint the Trustees for the Fund.

President Mahama said the Government was going to appoint independent trustees, people who were distinguished and well-recognized in the country, to administer the fund.

Mr Yohuno, said the donation was achieved through voluntary contributions from individual senior officers of all agencies under the Ministry for the Interior in support of the Mahama Cares Fund.

He explained that that was because a large number of Ghanaians really needed healthcare services and that those of them, who were in the security services were fortunate that whenever they were not well, the Government was there to take care of them.

“But there are people over there who have nobody to take care of them. So President with this your good initiative, we feel that it is better that we also support. And the support we are giving is just the beginning of many other supports to follow,” Mr Yohuno said.

Alhaji Muntaka, on his part, reiterated that the contributions were voluntary from individuals who were willing to support the Mahama Cares Fund.

Mr Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, the Health Minister, expressed gratitude to the senior officers of the security forces and other agencies under the Ministry for their donations.

He said the Mahama Cares Fund was another innovation of tackling non-communicable diseases in the country and that it was a novelty on the African continent, which everybody must be part of.

Source: GNA