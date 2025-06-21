Ghana government seeks financial support from diplomatic community to fight illegal mining

The government has appealed to members of the Diplomatic Corps for financial and technical assistance to fight the menace of illegal mining in the country.

“Our forests are depleted, our river bodies are polluted, and that is a call that we must all respond to as long as we live in this part of this world called Ghana,” the government said in an appeal to the Diplomatic Corps.

Mr Yusif Sulemana, the Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, made the appeal at the commemorative tree planting ceremony to start the ‘Tree For Life Reforestation Initiative’ in Accra.

The nationwide initiative was launched by President Mahama in March 2025 as part of an effort to plant millions of trees across the country.

It brought together all stakeholders in the country to, among others, raise awareness of the importance of tree planting and environmental conservation. It is also to enhance biodiversity by promoting ecosystem restoration.

The Deputy Minister expressed the government’s unwavering commitment to environmental sustainability and climate action, expressing confidence that the Diplomatic Corps would support the initiative.

“Everything we plant today is a seed of life, hope, and legacy. If you plant a tree today, several years later when you return, if you have no place to visit, you have that plant to go and talk to and to go and find out how that plant is doing,” he said.

He acknowledged the presence of the diplomatic corps, saying, “Your attendance is symbolic and a profound affirmation of our shared global commitment to safeguarding the environment.”

The ceremony, he stressed, marked a significant milestone in Ghana’s ongoing efforts to restore degraded landscapes, mitigate effects of climate change and build resilient ecosystems.

“Your Excellencies, we are mindful that reforestation is not a one-day event but a long-term responsibility.

“We want to assure you that once we plant, we will ensure that we follow through and make sure that the plants grow.

“We hope today’s activity will strengthen collaboration between Ghana and the global community in climate resilience, sustainable land management, and biodiversity conservation,” he said.

Mr Maher Kheir, the Dean of the Diplomatic Corps, expressed their commitment to the laudable initiative to restore degraded landscapes in the country.

Mr Kheir, who is also the Lebanese Ambassador to Ghana, said the Diplomatic Corps were proud to stand with Ghana to protect the environment, saying, “Environmental challenges do not respect borders.”

