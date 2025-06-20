Trade Minister makes case for strategic Chinese investment  

Madam Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, the Minister of Trade, Agribusess and Industry, has urged Chinese investors to leverage government initiatives to strategically invest in Ghana under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

The initiative is a global infrastructure development strategy adopted by the Chinese Government in 2013 to invest in more than 150 countries and international organisations.

The BRI is composed of six urban development land corridors linked by road, rail, energy, and digital infrastructure.

The Minister said policies such as the 24- hour economic policy and Ghana’s unique proposition anchored on peaceful business environment, rule of law and strategic geographical position put investors in a better position to compete and serve the global market.

Madam Ofosu-Adjare made the remarks during the China-Africa CEO Dialogue, held on Friday, June 13, in Changsha, Hunan Province of China.

The CEO Dialogue was one of the major events held during the Fourth China-Africa Economic & Trade Expo (CAETE), which started on June 12 – 15, 2025.

The event attracted more than 500 high-level officials from government departments, multinational companies, the Africa Chamber of Commerce, Business Associations & Enterprises, financial institutions as well as representatives from China Africa Development Fund (CADFund).

Both the African and Chinese business communities used the occasion to deepen cooperation by focusing on green energy and financial innovation to stimulate economic growth.

Madam Ofosu-Adjare stated that the country continued to attract major Chinese private sector operators and companies like Zonda, Sinotruk, Sunda, Keda, Sentuo, Sunon Asogli and Huawei have become household names.

She made a strong case for Africa by emphasising the expectation of the continent to become the second fastest growing economy globally this year, with 40 countries, including Ghana, set to achieve post higher growth rates compared to 2023 levels.

“Africa stands at a pivotal moment in its development time of transformation, innovation and industrial growth,” she said.

The Minister said the true potential of Africa laid not only in its resources but in its ability to process, refine and innovate, turning raw commodities into high-value products that created jobs and drove sustainable growth.

“Let us move beyond traditional trade relationships and embrace transformational partnerships, ones that promote technology exchange, sustainable industrial practices, and globally competitive African enterprises,” she said.

Madam Ofosu-Adjare urged Chinese investors to take advantage of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which presented an unprecedented opportunity for businesses to access a market of 1.3 billion people with a combined GDP of $3.4 trillion coupled with a growing middle class.

The just ended Fourth CAETE is expected to conclude 128 cooperation projects with a total value exceeding $7 billion through signing or matchmaking during the expo.

This spans areas like manufacturing, energy, transportation, logistics, healthcare and information services.

Some high government officials who addressed the plenary session included Mr Cao Zhiqiang, Vice Governor of the People’s Government of Hunan Province, and Mr Joseph Olasunkanmi, Director General, Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership.

The rest were Ms Ahunna Eziakonwa, Assistant Secretary General of United Nations and Director of Regional Bureau for Africa, UNDP, and Chief Diana Chen, Chair of Choice International Group.

Source: GNA