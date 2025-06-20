China invests over $22.8b in Africa – Ambassador

China has ramped up its economic engagement with Africa, injecting more than $22.85 billion in fresh investments and funding.

It has also posted a record-high trade volume of $134 billion within the first five months of 2025 alone.

Mr Tong Defa, Chinese Ambassador to Ghana, disclosed this during a quarterly media briefing at his residence in Accra on Wednesday.

The press interaction forms part of the Embassy’s regular engagements with the Ghanaian media to share updates on China-Ghana and China-Africa relations.

According to Ambassador Tong, China provided RMB 13.3 billion (approximately $1.85 billion) in new investments and RMB 150 billion (approximately $21 billion) in development financing to the continent since the last Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Summit.

He noted that China’s total imports and exports with Africa reached RMB 963 billion ($134 billion) between January and May 2025.

This marked a 12.4 per cent increase year-on-year and the highest ever for the same period.

“This surge is a testament to China’s commitment to deepening mutual prosperity with Africa,” the Ambassador said.

He added, “It reflects not only the economic trust between our regions but also the growing maturity of China-Africa cooperation.”

He emphasized that Ghana stood to be a key beneficiary of this new wave of strategic investment, citing recent bilateral engagements, signed agreements, and sectoral cooperation as signs of Ghana’s pivotal role in the evolving China-Africa partnership.

Ambassador Tong highlighted Ghana’s participation at the Ministerial Meeting of Coordinators on the Implementation of FOCAC Outcomes and the Fourth China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo, both held earlier this month in Changsha, Hunan Province.

Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and Trade Minister Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare represented Ghana at the high-level events, holding talks with their Chinese counterparts and engaging in trade and investment discussions.

“Hon. Ablakwa met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Changsha, marking the first official meeting between the two Ministers. The discussions were very fruitful and focused on strategic partnership,” he noted.

The Ambassador revealed that Ghana’s Trade Minister signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a Chinese electric vehicle (EV) company, laying the foundation for technology transfer, industrial investment, and future clean energy collaboration.

The Foreign Minister also visited Huawei Technologies, the GAC Group, and held meetings with the Vice Mayor of Nanning in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, reflecting deepening engagement across multiple sectors.

“The traditional friendship between China and Ghana, nurtured by the founding leaders of both countries, has matured into a strategic partnership that now includes technology, education, and green innovation,” Ambassador Tong added.

At the FOCAC coordination meeting, China announced plans to offer zero-tariff treatment to 100% of tariff lines from 53 African countries with diplomatic ties, under the proposed Agreement on Joint Development Economic Partnership.

China will also expand market access for Africa’s least developed countries and continue to implement 10 key partnership initiatives across industrialization, health, education, and digital economy.

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi proposed five guiding principles for China-Africa relations: strengthening Global South solidarity, promoting open markets and free trade, deepening mutually beneficial development, upholding an equitable international order, and advancing cultural and civilizational exchanges.

Ambassador Tong, “These principles are not just rhetorical; they are backed by firm financial commitments and implementation records.”

The Fourth China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo, held alongside the meeting, attracted over 5,000 enterprises and 30,000 participants from China and African nations.

Agreements signed at the event were valued at $11.39 billion, bringing total contracts over the past three expos to more than $50 billion, with 83 percent already executed.

Ambassador Tong took the opportunity to contrast China’s cooperation model with that of unnamed global powers, criticizing protectionism and unilateralism.

“While China is granting zero tariffs and expanding investments, certain countries are imposing new tariffs and undermining multilateral rules,” he said.

He reiterated China’s longstanding view of Africa as a key partner in global development and pledged continued support for the continent’s modernization and industrial growth.

“China’s modernization path is open to Africa. We stand ready to share our experiences and help unlock Africa’s vast development potential,” he stated.

Source: GNA