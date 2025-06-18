Vice President Opoku-Agyemang engages NDC leadership

Vice President Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang on Tuesday engaged with the Functional Executive Committee of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC).

A statement issued by the Office of the Vice President, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the Delegation led by Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the National Chairman of the NDC and Mr Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey, the General Secretary of the Party, included other distinguished members of the Party’s leadership.

The statement said the Leadership of the NDC visited the Vice President to extend their goodwill and reaffirm the unwavering support of the Party.

“I am deeply grateful for their continued prayers, solidarity, and encouragement,” the Vice President said.

Prof Opoku-Agyemang used the opportunity to express her appreciation for the unique family spirit that defined their great Party and encouraged them all to preserve this unity, even in the face of difficulties.

She also emphasized the importance of staying focused on the meaningful work they had begun.

“As we forge ahead, I call for a renewed collective effort toward the national reset agenda led by His Excellency (President) John Dramani Mahama,” she said.

“Together, let us work to deliver on our commitments for the advancement of our beloved nation.”

Source: GNA