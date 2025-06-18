Ghana to deepen dialogue on structured labour migration with EU – Mahama

Ghana is ready to deepen its dialogue with the European Union on structured labour migration, President John Dramani Mahama has said.

He said with critical shortages in sectors such as healthcare, construction, and agriculture in the EU, Ghana offered a pool of skilled professionals to meet the demand.

“We encourage collaboration on mutual recognition of qualifications and fair labour standards to build a win-win framework that aligns Ghana’s democratic potential with Europe’s labour needs,” President Mahama remarked at the opening of the Ghana-EU Partnership Dialogue in Accra.

The Ghana-EU Partnership Dialogue is a framework for high-level discussions on key areas of mutual interest, including trade, development cooperation, governance, security and climate change.

The 2025 Ghana-EU Dialogue was attended by all the 10 EU member countries’ ambassadors resident in Accra and over 10 Ghanaian Ministers of States.

On migration, governance, and labour mobility, President Mahama said the partnership on migration was exemplary.

He noted that the ATUU project, launched in March, 2025, with EU support, underscored their joint effort to make migration safe, humane, and development-oriented.

“We are enhancing reintegration services, data systems, and community resilience through the national coordinating mechanism and establishing a national referral platform.”

The President said the Ghana Labour Export Programme would ensure that labour mobility was safe and humane, preventing risky Sahara and Mediterranean crossings by many youth.

Mr Irchad Razaaly, the EU Ambassador to Ghana, said the EU and Ghana shared a steadfast commitment to effective multilateralism, and a rule-based international order.

“I would like to acknowledge the constructive role that Ghana has played at the UN Security Council during its being and as a current member of the Human Rights Council,” he said.

“I would like to acknowledge as well Ghana’s unwavering support to increase territorial integrity and sovereignty in the face of the racial migration.”

Mr Samuel Okudjeto Ablakwa, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, said the cooperation on climate action and green growth must be accelerated to meet the ambitious targets set under the Paris Agreement and the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

He said Ghana’s strategic initiatives in renewable energy and environmental conservation were bolstered by EU support.

He noted that Ghana needed the EU’s further support to unlock climate and green funds, as well as funding from the carbon market to enhance growth and environmental sustainability.

Source: GNA