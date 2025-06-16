Minister charges NACOC Board to combat illicit drug trafficking 

Alhaji Muntaka Mubarak Mohammed, the Minister for the Interior, has charged the newly inaugurated 15-member Governing Board of the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) to help combat illicit drug trafficking in the country.

Alhaji Muntaka emphasised that illicit drug trafficking was a transnational organized crime that recognised no borders and had devastating consequences on society, especially the youth.

He said the inauguration of the Board demonstrated the government’s commitment to openness, proficiency, and professionalism in the fight against illicit narcotics.

The Minister urged the Board members to approach their duties with boldness, humility, and integrity, making decisions that reflect the highest standards of ethical conduct.

He entrusted the Chairman with the task of promoting effective collaboration among Board members and inspiring excellence.

He expressed confidence that the Board would work together to uphold the highest standards of public service and honour the oaths taken.

Commissioner of Police (Rtd.) Bright Oduro, the Chairman of the NACOC Board, said the Commission would intensify public education on the negative effects of using illegal drugs and pledged to diligently perform its duties to achieve the mandate.

Source: GNA