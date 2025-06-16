All set for construction of Blekusu Sea Defense Phase II – Minister

Mr Kenneth Gilbert Adjei, the Minister of Works, Housing, and Water Resources, said the grounds and operational base preparation will soon be completed to pave the way for construction of the Phase II of the Blekusu Coastal Protection Project.

He gave the assurance to residents of Salakope, Agavadzi, and Amutinu in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta Region on Friday.

The sector minister, in a statement to the Ghana News Agency, said the government recognised the urgency of the situation and was fully committed to ensuring that lasting solutions were found to protect the communities from further devastation.

Addressing communities during a working visit to the operational site, Mr Adjei said construction works had been awarded to Messrs Amandi Holdings Limited and was expected to be completed within four years.

“The duration of this project is four years (2025-2029), which involves the construction of robust coastal defenses designed to mitigate the impact of tidal waves and prevent further erosion,” he said.

Mr Adjei said the project would involve the construction of a robust coastal defense wall that would protect an 8km stretch of the coastline to ensure the communities were safeguarded from the devastating effects of the tidal waves.

The project, the Minister explained, would not only protect the communities from tidal waves, but also provide ancillary facilities such as a car park and lorry station, fish market, cold storage facility, fish drying and smoking areas, public washrooms and a waste collection system to boost the local economy.

He highlighted the critical benefits such as halting coastal erosion, enhancing fishing activities, protecting lives and property, boosting tourism, creating jobs, improving sanitation, and protecting the environment.

Mr Adjei, therefore, called for cooperation of residents of beneficiary communities in respecting the construction process, avoiding activities that undermined the project and the coast as well as maintaining the facilities that would be provided.

Speaking on behalf of the communities, Torgbiga Adama III, Paramount Chief and President of Some Traditional Council, expressed joy and relief of the imminent construction of the project saying it would restore their livelihood.

He pledged the community’s support to ensuring the smooth implementation of the project and appealed to construction firm to stick to the timelines.

Source: GNA