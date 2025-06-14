Government to engage scrap exporters, local processors on industry challenges 

The Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry will meet metal scrap exporters and local processors on June 16, 2025, to address challenges surrounding non-ferrous metal scrap export

The meeting forms part of government efforts to boost job creation, improve foreign exchange earnings, and attract investment.

Deputy Minister Sampson Ahi, during a familiarisation visit to Recyclers Ghana Limited at Shai Hills, said the ministry had observed that local factories lacked sufficient raw materials for processing.

“If you look at the capacity of the factory as against the amount of raw material that it gets in processing, definitely there is a deficit, there is a shortfall.,” he noted.

Local processors, through the Non-Ferrous Association of Ghana, have been advocating for an export ban on non-ferrous scrap to boost domestic industry.

Mr. Manesh Kumar Jangir, a director at Recyclers Ghana Limited, said the shortage of raw materials had forced some factories to shut down.

“Sixty per cent of Ghana’s non-ferrous scrap metal is exported raw,” he said.

Mr. Jangir estimated the country loses about $250 million in potential foreign exchange annually, citing a 70 per cent undervaluation of processed metals.

He added that banning scrap exports could create over 3,000 jobs and strengthen the currency.

Currently, the company operates at 30 percent capacity, employing about 150 workers, due to raw material constraints.

Non-ferrous metals, which include aluminium, copper, brass, bronze, lead, zinc, gold, and silver, are non-magnetic and resistant to rust and corrosion.

Source: GNA