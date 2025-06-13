Chairperson of Electoral Commission to appear before Parliament next week

Mrs Jean Adukwei Mensa, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, is scheduled to appear before the Committee of the Whole of Parliament next week, ending June 20, 2025, to answer urgent questions.

Mr Mahama Ayariga, the Majority Leader and Chairman of the Business Committee of Parliament, made the disclosure on the floor of Parliament on Friday, June 13, during the presentation of the Business Statement for the fourth week of June.

In all, 10 Ministers of State would also appear before the House including Mr Kenneth Gilbert Adjei, Minister of Works, Housing and Water Resources, Mr John Abdulai Jinapor, Minister of Energy and Green Transition, Dr Ibrahim Murtala Muhammad, Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Madam Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, Minister of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry.

For instance, Mr Kenneth Gilbert Adjei, Minister of Works, Housing and Water Resources, will appear before Parliament on Wednesday, June 18, to brief the House on the recent flooding incidents across the country and measures being implemented to mitigate the impact as well as avert future occurrences.

Pursuant to Order 97, Ministers of State may also lay papers, as well as reports from Committees and government policy statements.

Additionally, motions may be debated on the floor of the House and their consequential resolution.

Meanwhile, the Majority Leader hinted that mid-year budget review would be presented to the House next month (July) barring any last-minute changes.

Source: GNA