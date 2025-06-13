Striking nurses and midwives suspend strike, resume work Saturday

The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) has suspended its nationwide strike, effective Saturday, June 14, 2025, following successful negotiations with government officials.

The suspension follows nearly two weeks of industrial action, escalating from Outpatient Department and emergency service withdrawals to a full halt of nursing and midwifery services by June 9, 2025.

GRNMA President, Mrs. Perpetual Ofori-Ampofo, announced the decision at a press conference, stating that it followed a fruitful meeting with the Parliamentary Select Committee on Health and other stakeholders on Thursday, June 12.

She noted that the discussions had paved the way for resolving issues related to the implementation of the association’s collective bargaining agreement.

At the heart of the action was the Association’s demand for the immediate implementation of a Collective Agreement signed with the government in May 2024.

According to the GRNMA, the agreement outlined improved conditions of service for nurses and midwives but remained unfulfilled despite repeated follow-ups.

Madam Ofori-Ampofo acknowledged public, patient, and stakeholder appeals that contributed to the decision to return to duty.

She assured members that leadership remains committed to ensuring the full implementation of the agreement.

“We call on our dear nurses and midwives to resume their normal shift duties from Saturday, June 14, 2025, and assure you that we will not rest on our oars until the Collective Agreement is fully implemented,” she said.

Madam Ofori-Ampofo expressed appreciation to the Chairman, Ranking Member, and members of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Health, describing their intervention as “timely and professional.”

She also commended the media for amplifying the Association’s concerns and encouraged continued professionalism to guard against misinformation and propaganda.

Providing background to the strike, Madam Ofori-Ampofo reiterated that the Association took no delight in industrial action, stressing that the welfare of healthcare workers directly impacted the quality of patient care.

“As nurses and midwives, we do not take delight in seeing our patients suffer, however, we cannot take good care of others when the system does not take good care of us,” she noted.

She emphasised that the GRNMA remained a non-partisan professional body, having worked with successive governments to build a resilient health system, and pledged to continue advocating in good faith for its members.

The leadership urged members to remain united and vigilant as they awaited the outcome of follow-up meetings with the employer.

Source: GNA