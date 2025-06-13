China deepens influence in Ghana in military, technology and diplomatic domains – Index

China is deepening its influence in Ghana by increasing its cooperation in the country, according to the latest edition of the China Index, the publishers have said in a press release copied to Ghana Business News.

The Index shows how China has deepened its influence in Ghana through military cooperation, digital infrastructure projects, and sustained diplomatic engagement.

Ghana ranks 18th out of 101 countries from across the world and ranks 5th in the Sub-Saharan African region. Ahead of Ghana at number one in the Sub-Saharan African region is Nigeria, followed in 2nd position by Zimbabwe, South Africa and Kenya.

The Index is the first research effort to measure and compare the influence of China overseas, the publishers say. Published by the China in the World (CITW), an initiative of the Taiwan-based civil society organization Doublethink Lab, the Index draws on research by hundreds of researchers and local experts worldwide.

The publishers also indicate that it is a cross-regional initiative to measure and compare the influence of China in various countries. The Index was started in 2019 and brings together stakeholders researching China’s global influence and disinformation strategies.

The publishers note that the rankings are determined by summing normalized responses to 99 indicators, each corresponding to an observable phenomenon of Chinese influence. These indicators are devised by the Index Committee of experts in China influence tactics, and divided equally across nine domains. These are media, academia, economy, society, military, technology, law enforcement, domestic politics, and foreign policy.

The Index indicates the Military Domain as Ghana’s highest scoring area of China’s influence, followed by Foreign Policy and Technology.

“Ghana ranks 6th globally in the Military Domain, indicating a strong China-Ghana defense cooperation. This includes participating in China-led security forums and hosting joint naval exercises, as well as donating military equipment. These activities suggest a stable and well-established relationship and position Ghana as a major partner in Beijing’s military outreach on the continent,” the publishers say.

Ghana’s ranking however fell from 16th to 34th in the Foreign Policy Domain even though its score increased slightly, reflecting Beijing’s intensified global outreach efforts more than changes in Ghana’s diplomatic alignment and cooperation with the China, which have remained steady.

Ghana’s Technology Domain score on the Index remained relatively stable, despite a dropping in ranking from 16th to 21st. China-linked firms continue to play a major role in building Ghana’s digital infrastructure, supporting smart city projects, expanding rural internet access, and investing in local talent. This long-term technological involvement points to a structural dependency on PRC actors for digital development, the Index shows.

Military, Law Enforcement, and Foreign Policy Domains are a part of the Rule-making Cluster, where Ghana ranks 12 out of 101 countries.

“This cluster measures the PRC’s influence over global norms, security cooperation, and diplomatic engagement. Ghana’s high ranking in this cluster not only reflects participation in China-led security and diplomatic initiatives, but also its alignment on international diplomatic norms, including supporting the China’s “One China Principles,” and claiming that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China, and remaining silent on contentious issues like the South China Sea, Xinjiang, Tibet, and Hong Kong,” the publishers note.