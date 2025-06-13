Illegal miner jailed five years for causing harm 

A 33-year-old illegal miner, James Yeboah, has been sentenced to five years imprisonment by the Asante Akropong Circuit Court in the Atwima Nwabiagya North District for causing harm to a fellow resident in Essuowin in the Amansie West District.

Yeboah pleaded guilty to the charge and was convicted on his own plea.

In addition to the custodial sentence, he has been ordered by the court to compensate the victim, Akwasi Amponsah, with an amount of GH₵6,000.

Presenting the facts of the case, Police Chief Inspector Ruth Gborson told the court, presided over by Mrs. Gloria Mensah Bonsu, that both the accused and the complainant are residents of Essuowin.

According to the prosecution, the incident occurred on February 23, 2025, when Yeboah, wielding a cutlass, confronted the complainant while he was enroute to visit his girlfriend.

Without provocation, Yeboah began swinging the weapon at Amponsah.

The complainant managed to avoid most of the blows, but Yeboah eventually inflicted deep wounds on his head and neck, causing him to bleed profusely.

He was rushed to the Essuowin Health Center where he received emergency treatment and was admitted.

A formal complaint was lodged with the Essuowin Police, leading to Yeboah’s arrest.

In his caution statement, he admitted to the attack but claimed it was not intentional.

Following investigations, he was charged and subsequently prosecuted.

The court, in delivering its judgment, emphasised the seriousness of the offence and the need to deter similar acts of violence in the community.

Source: GNA