MMDAs mobilise over GH¢80m in first quarter of 2025

Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) within the Greater Accra Region collectively mobilised over GH¢80 million in internally generated funds (IGF) during the first quarter of 2025.

The figure represents 23 per cent of the total budgeted revenue for the year.

This was disclosed by Madam Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo, Greater Accra Regional Minister, at the first meeting of the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) held in Accra on Thursday.

The meeting brought together all 29 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs), Presiding Members, representatives from the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC), the Regional House of Chiefs, Civil Society Organisations, and heads of departments and agencies.

Leading the revenue mobilisation effort was the Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly, which raised GH¢8.4 million, representing 38.5 per cent of its annual budget.

Ayawaso North recorded the least mobilisation with GH¢316,643.66, representing 19.8 per cent of its annual target.

“These revenues generated internally are complimented by funds transferred by Government for development needs.

“The intentions of the government concerning the release and use of the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF) have been made clear by the Finance Minister,” Madam Ocloo said.

She mentioned that the first quarter allocation of the DACF was ready for release but subject to the submission of MMDAs’ 2025 Budgets and Work Plans.

Over 80 per cent of released funds are earmarked for project implementation and development needs.

The Minister urged all Assemblies to adhere strictly to the Cabinet-approved guidelines for DACF utilisation.

“The RCC as part of our monitoring exercise for the year would track the receipt and use of the fund according to the guideline, so take note,” she added.

On innovation, Madam Ocloo commended some Assemblies for adopting cashless systems to improve transparency and encouraged others to implement digital platforms to enhance revenue collection and accountability.

To ensure consistency and progress, the RCC will hold quarterly review meetings with MMDCEs to assess performance, resolve bottlenecks, and share best practices.

The Minister reminded members that the 2026–2029 Medium-Term Development Plans (MTDPs) were due for submission to the NDPC by June 30, 2025, and emphasised that subsequent budgets must align with interventions captured in these plans.

Touching on decentralisation, she expressed concern that sub-district structures such as Sub-Metro Councils, Zonal, Urban, Town, and Area Councils are inadequately resourced, reducing them largely to revenue mobilization units.

“These Units at the base of the decentralization system could be a very great structure for dissemination of information and provision of development.

“Most of these structures have been limited to revenue mobilization units instead of fully decentralising several services to them to perform,” she said.

According to RCC monitoring data for the first quarter of 2025, out of 372 projects being implemented across MMDAs in the region, 207 had been completed—though some carry outstanding debts and expenditures—while 165 projects were either ongoing or abandoned.

The Minister urged Assemblies to prioritise completing existing projects before initiating new ones, in line with the DACF utilisation directive.

Participants praised Madam Ocloo for her leadership and committed to supporting efforts to improve revenue mobilisation and accelerate development within their respective Assemblies.

Source: GNA