Ghana government to review national pensions scheme

President John Dramani Mahama has said that the government will soon carry out a national pensions scheme review as part of efforts to address challenges.

He said the government would meet the Trades Union Congress (TUC) and organized labour on the issue of pensions.

President Mahama made the disclosure during a courtesy call on him at the Presidency in Accra by a Delegation of the Ghana Association of Teachers (GNAT) led by its Secretary-General, Mr Thomas Tanko Musah.

The GNAT leadership was at the Presidency to congratulate President Mahama on his resounding victory in the December 7, 2024, general election.

President Mahama recalled that during the May Day Celebration, issues were raised by the TUC on the need to take a second look at pensions.

“I can see that, GNAT, you are very happy with how your things are going, but several other unions are not too happy,” the President said.

He noted that government and stakeholders could hold a review conference on pensions.

“It’s several years since we brought the pension reform. I think it’s time for us to do a review and see what is working well and what is not working well, so that we can make adjustments and let everybody feel happy about it,” he said.

President Mahama expressed his sincere gratitude to GNAT for their relentless efforts to help shape the future of the nation and for the good investments made by the Association.

He assured the GNAT leadership of his unwavering commitment and that of his government to prioritise improving the working and living conditions of all teachers.

“Our teachers are the bedrock of Ghana’s education system and essential partners in nation-building,” President Mahama said.

“Ensuring they are well-compensated, work in conducive environments, and have access to professional growth opportunities is not just a promise but a fundamental necessity for national progress.”

Mr Thomas Tanko Musah, the Secretary-General of GNAT, on behalf of the Association, congratulated President Mahama on his decisive victory in the December 7, 2024, polls.

He said Ghanaians spoke clearly during the December 7th elections and that GNAT believed that with the help of God, President Mahama would be able to fulfill all the campaign promises he had made to the people of Ghana, particularly the teachers.

Mr Musah extended an invitation to President Mahama to be the special guest of honour at the GNAT National Delegate Congress slated for the first week of January 2026 in Accra.

Mr Kwame Pianim, an eminent economist and a Consultant to GNAT, described President Mahama as an exceptionally responsible leader with a listening ear.

He said President Mahama was the only person, who could reset Ghana in this time of the nation’s history.

Source: GNA