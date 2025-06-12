State presents documentary evidence in Adu-Boahene trial 

The State has outlined extensive documentary evidence to be used in the trial of Mr. Kwabena Adu-Boahene, former Director of the National Signals Bureau, and three others.

Dr Justice Srem-Sai, Deputy Attorney-General, told an Accra High Court that investigations had uncovered a network of companies and bank accounts through which the accused allegedly moved State funds for personal benefit.

He prayed the court, presided over by Justice John Nyadu Nyante, to allow the filing of supplementary documents, including additional disclosures on Adu-Boahene’s asset declaration.

During Case Management Conference proceedings, he presented disclosure documents and witness statements.

The court granted the request and allowed the defence extra time to file any necessary applications for further disclosures.

The accused persons, including Adu-Boahene, his wife, and two others, are facing 11 charges, including stealing, money laundering of GH¢49.1 million in State funds, wilfully causing financial loss to the State, conspiracy and collaboration to commit crime, abuse of public office

They have pleaded not guilty to all charges,

Among the 85 documentary exhibits filed by the state are corporate records (Index G) linking Advantage Solutions to BNC, where Adu-Boahen is identified as the beneficial owner, bank statements (Index J) from two companies, allegedly showing that public funds were their only significant income source.

The exhibits also included caution statements (Indexes K, L, and M) from all three accused individuals during the police investigation, real estate documents (Index Q) confirming the purchase of five luxury properties in Mayfair Estate, allegedly acquired using State funds, photographs (Index P) accompanying real estate evidence, and freezing orders (Index N) on assets linked to the alleged crime.

A financial flow chart, referred to as Chart One, was disclosed, showing how State funds were allegedly transferred into private companies, subsequent acquisition of real estate, vehicles, and other assets and dates, transaction details, and recipient identities.

Prosecutors argued that this provided a comprehensive picture of how the funds were misappropriated and laundered.

Enterprise Dreams Limited, one of the implicated companies, was allegedly used to rent vehicles, some of which, according to prosecutors, were believed to have been stolen from Canada and the United States.

These vehicles will form part of the evidence at trial.

The case has been adjourned to June 26 for the continuation of the Case Management Conference (CMC) and the fixing of trial dates.

Source: GNA