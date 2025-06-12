GJA 2025 Elections: Full list of candidates released
The Elections Committee of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Wednesday released the full list of candidates approved to contest the GJA Elections on June 30, 2025.
A total of 13 national candidates and 49 regional candidates were approved by the Elections Committee to contest various leadership positions within the Association.
A statement signed by Mr Peter Martey Agbeko, the Elections Committee chairman, said nominations for the vice chairperson position in the Volta Region remained open until 1700 hours on Monday, June 17, 2025.
Approved candidates after vetting will be included in the Elections, the statement added.
Attached is the full list of candidates for the national and regional positions:
National
|Name of candidate
|Position
|Dwumfour Albert Kwabena
|President
|Mawusi Yao Charles
|President
|Ekpe Rebecca
|Vice President
|Mensah Mary Tawiah
|Vice President
|Hlordzi Dominic
|General Secretary
|Agyeman Akwasi
|General Secretary
|Kudekor Maxwell
|Organising Secretary
|Mustapha Suleiman
|Organising Secretary
|Badu- Agyei Bertha
|Treasurer
|Amedetor Theodora
|Treasurer
|Rafui Zambaga
|Treasurer
|Ceasar Abagali
|Public Affair
|Zadok Kwame Gyesi
|Public Affair
Regional
|Name Of Candidate
|Region
|Position
|Domfeh Kofi Adu
|Ashanti
|Chairperson
|Ankomah Georgina Ama
|Ashanti
|Chairperson
|Osei-Wusu Nicholas
|Ashanti
|Vice Chairperson
|Spio-Garbrah Beatrice
|Ashanti
|Secretary
|Parsram Neta Kris Abiana
|Ashanti
|Treasurer
|Benneh-Siaw Regina
|Bono
|Chairperson
|Peprah Kwadwo Dennis
|Bono
|Vice Chairperson
|Tebra Imoro Ayibani
|Bono
|Secretary
|Dayee Yao Daniel
|Bono
|Treasurer
|Antwi Frederick
|Bono East
|Chairperson
|Baffoe-Adjei Dominic
|Bono East
|Vice Chairperson
|Anas Sabit
|Bono East
|Secretary
|Asante Mavis
|Bono East
|Treasurer
|Buadu Kingsley Nana
|Central
|Chairperson
|Yarboi-Tetteh David
|Central
|Chairperson
|Marfo Adu Gyamfi
|Central
|Vice Chairperson
|Neequaye Yvonne
|Eastern
|Chairperson
|Kanarku Neil Nii Amartey
|Eastern
|Chairperson
|Ampem Darko Koranteng Stephen
|Eastern
|Chairperson
|Agyeman Ama Takyiwaa Ampadu
|Eastern
|Vice Chairperson
|Okunor Isaac Akwetey
|Eastern
|Secretary
|Afful Gloria
|Eastern
|Secretary
|Fugu Mohammed
|North East
|Chairperson
|Yakubu Abdul-Majeed
|Northern
|Chairperson
|Futukpor Albert
|Northern
|Secretary
|Kulamon Kantam Joyce
|Northern
|Treasurer
|Ntow Kwabena
|Oti
|Chairperson
|Dewornu Michael
|Tema
|Chairperson
|Kyei Patricia
|Tema
|Secretary
|Attiaka Edith Elikplim
|Tema
|Treasurer
|Sore Albert
|Upper East
|Chairperson
|Quansah Ebo-Bruce
|Upper East
|Chairperson
|Asaah Atinga Joshua
|Upper East
|Vice Chairperson
|Adongo Apubeo Anthony
|Upper East
|Secretary
|Wegwi Raymond
|Upper East
|Treasurer
|Bomanjo Seidu Ibrahim
|Upper West
|Chairperson
|Kuorsoh Prosper
|Upper West
|Chairperson
|Naziru Alhassan
|Upper West
|Secretary
|Awudu Ivan Domassa
|Upper West
|Treasurer
|Agbaxode Emmanuel
|Volta
|Chairperson
|Harrison Kofi Belley
|Volta
|Chairperson
|Setordjie Ivy
|Volta
|Vice Chairperson
|Wedanu Jerry Hanson
|Volta
|Vice Chairperson
|Atsivor Kofi Lambert
|Volta
|Secretary
|Nutsukpoe King Freeman
|Volta
|Treasurer
|Kpodo Ewoenam
|Volta
|Treasurer
|Cudjoe Desmond
|Western Region
|Chairperson
|Mensa Agbeli Kwame
|Western Region
|Vice Chairperson
|Smith Joana Shirley Ewurama
|Western Region
|Secretary
|Aziz Tunde Marie
|Western Region
|Treasurer
Source: GNA