GJA 2025 Elections: Full list of candidates released

The Elections Committee of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Wednesday released the full list of candidates approved to contest the GJA Elections on June 30, 2025.

A total of 13 national candidates and 49 regional candidates were approved by the Elections Committee to contest various leadership positions within the Association.

A statement signed by Mr Peter Martey Agbeko, the Elections Committee chairman, said nominations for the vice chairperson position in the Volta Region remained open until 1700 hours on Monday, June 17, 2025.

Approved candidates after vetting will be included in the Elections, the statement added.

Attached is the full list of candidates for the national and regional positions:

National

Name of candidate             Position
Dwumfour Albert Kwabena         President
Mawusi Yao Charles         President
Ekpe Rebecca         Vice President
Mensah Mary Tawiah         Vice President
Hlordzi Dominic         General Secretary
Agyeman Akwasi          General Secretary
Kudekor Maxwell         Organising Secretary
Mustapha Suleiman         Organising Secretary
Badu- Agyei Bertha         Treasurer
Amedetor Theodora         Treasurer
Rafui Zambaga         Treasurer
Ceasar Abagali         Public Affair
Zadok Kwame Gyesi         Public Affair

    

 Regional

Name Of Candidate Region Position
Domfeh Kofi Adu Ashanti Chairperson
Ankomah Georgina Ama Ashanti Chairperson
Osei-Wusu Nicholas Ashanti Vice Chairperson
Spio-Garbrah Beatrice Ashanti Secretary
Parsram Neta Kris Abiana Ashanti Treasurer
Benneh-Siaw Regina Bono Chairperson
Peprah Kwadwo Dennis Bono Vice Chairperson
Tebra Imoro Ayibani Bono Secretary
Dayee Yao Daniel Bono Treasurer
Antwi Frederick Bono East Chairperson
Baffoe-Adjei Dominic Bono East Vice Chairperson
Anas Sabit Bono East Secretary
Asante Mavis Bono East Treasurer
Buadu Kingsley Nana Central Chairperson
Yarboi-Tetteh David Central Chairperson
Marfo Adu Gyamfi Central Vice Chairperson
Neequaye Yvonne Eastern Chairperson
Kanarku Neil Nii Amartey  Eastern Chairperson
Ampem Darko Koranteng Stephen Eastern Chairperson
Agyeman Ama Takyiwaa Ampadu Eastern Vice Chairperson
Okunor Isaac Akwetey Eastern Secretary
Afful Gloria Eastern Secretary
Fugu Mohammed North East Chairperson
Yakubu Abdul-Majeed Northern Chairperson
Futukpor Albert Northern Secretary
Kulamon Kantam Joyce Northern Treasurer
Ntow Kwabena Oti Chairperson
Dewornu Michael Tema Chairperson
Kyei Patricia Tema Secretary
Attiaka Edith Elikplim Tema Treasurer
Sore Albert Upper East Chairperson
Quansah Ebo-Bruce Upper East Chairperson
Asaah Atinga Joshua Upper East Vice Chairperson
Adongo Apubeo Anthony Upper East Secretary
Wegwi Raymond Upper East Treasurer
Bomanjo Seidu Ibrahim Upper West Chairperson
Kuorsoh Prosper Upper West Chairperson
Naziru Alhassan Upper West Secretary
Awudu Ivan Domassa Upper West Treasurer
Agbaxode Emmanuel  Volta Chairperson
Harrison Kofi Belley Volta Chairperson
Setordjie Ivy Volta Vice Chairperson
Wedanu Jerry Hanson Volta Vice Chairperson
Atsivor Kofi Lambert Volta Secretary
Nutsukpoe King Freeman Volta Treasurer
Kpodo Ewoenam Volta Treasurer
Cudjoe Desmond Western Region Chairperson
Mensa Agbeli Kwame Western Region Vice Chairperson
Smith Joana Shirley Ewurama Western Region Secretary
Aziz Tunde Marie Western Region Treasurer

Source: GNA

