GJA 2025 Elections: Full list of candidates released

The Elections Committee of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Wednesday released the full list of candidates approved to contest the GJA Elections on June 30, 2025.

A total of 13 national candidates and 49 regional candidates were approved by the Elections Committee to contest various leadership positions within the Association.

A statement signed by Mr Peter Martey Agbeko, the Elections Committee chairman, said nominations for the vice chairperson position in the Volta Region remained open until 1700 hours on Monday, June 17, 2025.

Approved candidates after vetting will be included in the Elections, the statement added.

Attached is the full list of candidates for the national and regional positions:

National

Name of candidate Position Dwumfour Albert Kwabena President Mawusi Yao Charles President Ekpe Rebecca Vice President Mensah Mary Tawiah Vice President Hlordzi Dominic General Secretary Agyeman Akwasi General Secretary Kudekor Maxwell Organising Secretary Mustapha Suleiman Organising Secretary Badu- Agyei Bertha Treasurer Amedetor Theodora Treasurer Rafui Zambaga Treasurer Ceasar Abagali Public Affair Zadok Kwame Gyesi Public Affair

Regional

Name Of Candidate Region Position Domfeh Kofi Adu Ashanti Chairperson Ankomah Georgina Ama Ashanti Chairperson Osei-Wusu Nicholas Ashanti Vice Chairperson Spio-Garbrah Beatrice Ashanti Secretary Parsram Neta Kris Abiana Ashanti Treasurer Benneh-Siaw Regina Bono Chairperson Peprah Kwadwo Dennis Bono Vice Chairperson Tebra Imoro Ayibani Bono Secretary Dayee Yao Daniel Bono Treasurer Antwi Frederick Bono East Chairperson Baffoe-Adjei Dominic Bono East Vice Chairperson Anas Sabit Bono East Secretary Asante Mavis Bono East Treasurer Buadu Kingsley Nana Central Chairperson Yarboi-Tetteh David Central Chairperson Marfo Adu Gyamfi Central Vice Chairperson Neequaye Yvonne Eastern Chairperson Kanarku Neil Nii Amartey Eastern Chairperson Ampem Darko Koranteng Stephen Eastern Chairperson Agyeman Ama Takyiwaa Ampadu Eastern Vice Chairperson Okunor Isaac Akwetey Eastern Secretary Afful Gloria Eastern Secretary Fugu Mohammed North East Chairperson Yakubu Abdul-Majeed Northern Chairperson Futukpor Albert Northern Secretary Kulamon Kantam Joyce Northern Treasurer Ntow Kwabena Oti Chairperson Dewornu Michael Tema Chairperson Kyei Patricia Tema Secretary Attiaka Edith Elikplim Tema Treasurer Sore Albert Upper East Chairperson Quansah Ebo-Bruce Upper East Chairperson Asaah Atinga Joshua Upper East Vice Chairperson Adongo Apubeo Anthony Upper East Secretary Wegwi Raymond Upper East Treasurer Bomanjo Seidu Ibrahim Upper West Chairperson Kuorsoh Prosper Upper West Chairperson Naziru Alhassan Upper West Secretary Awudu Ivan Domassa Upper West Treasurer Agbaxode Emmanuel Volta Chairperson Harrison Kofi Belley Volta Chairperson Setordjie Ivy Volta Vice Chairperson Wedanu Jerry Hanson Volta Vice Chairperson Atsivor Kofi Lambert Volta Secretary Nutsukpoe King Freeman Volta Treasurer Kpodo Ewoenam Volta Treasurer Cudjoe Desmond Western Region Chairperson Mensa Agbeli Kwame Western Region Vice Chairperson Smith Joana Shirley Ewurama Western Region Secretary Aziz Tunde Marie Western Region Treasurer

Source: GNA