Metro Mass Transit retooling progressing – Acting MD

Mr Cesar Kale, the Acting Managing Director of the Metro Mass Transit Limited (MMTL) says efforts are progressing for the retooling of the state-owned transport company.

As a key player in the nation’s transport sector, he said the retooling of the company was in line with broader plans to well reposition the MMTL to execute its mandate effectively and to achieve its vision for the nation.

In an interview with the media Sunyani as part of his visit to the Bono Region, Mr Kale said: “we are considering building modern infrastructure, including parking lots, mini malls, retail stores, restaurants, and even clinics to improve our operations and customer experience”.

He indicated that the new management remained committed to transforming the national headquarters in Accra, and the various branches of the company for effective operations.

Mr Kale explained that his visit was to enable him and the leadership of the company to assess the condition of vehicles and terminals, disclosing that the company expected to take delivery of 90 to 100 electric buses by the end of the year.

That will well position the MMTL to support and contribute significantly to the government’s 24-hour economy agenda, assuring that every region will receive its share of the buses.

Mr Kale said the company was also strategically preparing to expand its fleet and begin operations on inactive routes and further re-strengthen intra-city operations.

“It’s also crucial to develop and reopen some of our terminals in line with the retooling, ” he stated, saying the management was worried about the closure and poor condition of some of the bus terminals.

Mr Kale added that the management was working hard to transform and facelift the MMTL bus terminals pointing out that the management was developing clear implementation strategies to “bring MMTL back to full operational strength with the right tools and facilities”.

Mr Nii Ashitey Attram, the Sunyani Branch Manager said the branch had 36 buses and only 15 were operational now, adding that one of the buses had a minor fault, six major faults, and 14 of them earmarked for scrapping.

He said the branch had 117 staff and generated an average monthly revenue of GH¢1,337,764.70, saying currently it operated five main routes of Sunyani-Hamile, Sampa- Kumasi, Sunyani-Derma, Dormaa-Kumasi, and Sunyani-Kumasi.

Mr Attram said plans were underway to revive three suspended routes of Akrodie-Kumasi, Techiman-Wa-Hamile, and Techiman-Bolgatanga-Tamale, and called for adequate police escort.

The Acting Managing Director, who was accompanied by some management members, earlier met and interacted with the staff of the Sunyani branch.

Source: GNA