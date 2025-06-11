Minority Caucus blames government over nurses’ strike

The New Patriotic Party Minority Caucus in Parliament has expressed solidarity with striking nurses, urging the government to honour the conditions of service agreement signed in May 2024.

A statement issued by the Caucus on Wednesday and copied to the Ghana News Agency, has said: “The agreement aims to improve the working conditions and dignity of nurses in Ghana.

“No nurse in Ghana must be forced to choose between taking care of themselves and putting their patients first”.

According to the statement, “the government has been accused of using its power to retaliate against workers, forcing them to decide between fighting for their dignity in the workplace or healthcare for others.”

The statement also criticized the Health Minister’s alleged comment that the leadership of the nurses’ union had fled the country to avoid engagement, describing it as “irresponsible” and “reprehensible”.

The statement emphasized that the National Labour Act establishes workers’ right to strike as a protected activity, and employees cannot be silenced for striking.

“No one should be punished for standing up for better working conditions.

“The government has an obligation to fulfil-no excuses whatsoever. We urge the government to implement the 2024 agreement for nurses without delay, to renew the public’s faith in the political system,” it noted.

Source: GNA