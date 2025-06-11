Former GIIF officials seek bail variation in Skytrain case   

Professor Christopher Ameyaw-Ekumfi, former Board Chairman of the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIIF), and Mr. Solomon Asamoah, former Chief Executive Officer (CEO), have requested the High Court to vary their bail conditions.

They are currently required to report to the police regularly, with Prof. Ameyaw-Ekumfi reporting once a week, while Mr. Asamoah reports every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday until the final determination of the case.

The court, presided over by Justice Comfort Tasiame, directed their lawyers to file a formal application to enable the prosecution to respond.

Meanwhile, Dr Justice Srem-Sai, Deputy Attorney-General, informed the court that the State has filed further disclosures and sought leave to withdraw witness statements.

Mr. Edem Nuhoho, counsel for Mr. Asamoah, described some of the witness statements as bulky, noting that they would need time to review them.

“In the circumstance, we pray that we take a month’s adjournment to enable us to complete that process,” he said.

Mr. Duke Aaron Sasu, counsel for Prof Ameyaw-Ekumfi, similarly requested more time to assess the documents thoroughly for effective case management.

“We are praying that my Lady considers the need for such a comprehensive examination,” he added.

The accused pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Prof Ameyaw-Ekumfi and Mr. Asamoah are standing trial for willfully causing financial loss to the State, intentional dissipation of public funds and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Prof Ameyaw-Ekumfi was granted bail of GH¢10 million with two sureties, one of whom must justify with landed property in Greater Accra.

He was also required to deposit his passport and travel documents with the court and report to the police.

Mr. Asamoah, earlier granted bail of GH¢15 million, was required to present two sureties, both justified with registered land or property in Greater Accra.

Additionally, the sureties had to deposit copies of their Ghana cards and digital addresses at the court registry.

Mr. Asamoah was ordered to submit his Ghana and UK passports to the court and report to the police every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

The charges were filed under Section 23(1) and Section 179A(3)(a) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29), relating to a $2 million payment made in 2019 to the Bank Account of Africa Investor Holdings Limited in Mauritius.

The funds were intended for feasibility studies on an urban sky train system in Accra, a project that was never completed.

The State asserts that the payment was made in February 2019 without board approval for either share acquisition or fund disbursement.

Investigations revealed that the decision to release funds was made without due process.

Prof Ameyaw-Ekumfi reportedly told investigators that he authorised the transfer based on recommendations from the former CEO.

However, the accused have not accounted for the missing $2 million.

The Accra SkyTrain project was a proposed elevated light rail system, aimed at reducing traffic congestion and air pollution in Accra.

In 2018, the Government signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the AiSky Train Consortium of South Africa.

After feasibility studies, a build–operate–transfer concession agreement was signed in November 2019.

The company was expected to develop the system at an estimated cost of $2.6 billion, with a capacity of 10,000 passengers per hour per journey.

Its scope included 194 km, with five lines—four radial, one loop—utilising Aeromovel technology.

However, the project faced major hurdles, though specific details were not disclosed.

The case has been adjourned to June 24, 2025, for the Case Management Conference (CMC).

Source: GNA