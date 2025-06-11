Man remanded for allegedly killing and burying UEW Professor

The Kaneshie District Court has remanded Joshua Kerry Arthur, an artist who allegedly killed and buried Professor Amedeker Mawuadem of the University Education, Winneba.

Arthur, charged with murder, had his plea preserved by the court.

The accused is expected to reappear before the court presided over by Nana Abena Asoh Owusu-Omenyo on June 23, 2025.

Prosecution led by Chief Inspector Margaret Ofori Boadi told the court that the 71-year-old deceased lived alone in a two-bedroom house at Gyahadze, a suburb of Winneba.

According to the prosecution, Arthur is a 33-year-old artist, also a resident of Gyahadze.

On May 21, 2025, at about 4.48 am, the suspect scaled the deceased’s wall to gain access to his home, hid for some time, and then attacked and killed the Professor at about 7:30 am and buried him on the compound.

Prosecution said Arthur stayed in the house, packed some belongings of the deceased, including 50 inches TCL television and a black bag containing the deceased personal effects into the deceased Toyota Fortuner vehicle with registration number GX 2658-15, waiting for the right time to abscond with the stolen items.

The court heard that luck however eluded him when a colleague professor reported to the police that they had tried contacting the deceased throughout the day but to no avail.

Prosecution said the police followed up to the deceased house and noticed the presence of a stranger in the house.

According to the prosecutor, the police also fished out Arthur who had hidden himself in a guava tree on the compound of the deceased.

Prosecution said the police further searched and found “thick, clotted blood stains and a disturbed ground with visible signs of soil displacement.

Further search at the spot discovered the body of the deceased wrapped in a blue academic gown, wearing a pair of black shorts with yellow nylon rope in his belt holes and brownish shirt lying in a supine position.”

Prosecution said the body was removed and conveyed to the Trauma and Specialist Hospital where the Medical Officer on duty confirmed the death of the professor.

The court was told that the body had been deposited at the Police Hospital for preservation and autopsy.

“Investigations are underway,” the prosecution added.

