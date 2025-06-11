Court remands suspect over Nsawam-Adoagyiri riot

The Kaneshie District Court has remanded Osei Reagan, alias Kojo Okutu, in connection with the Nsawam-Adoagyiri riot, which resulted in the death of one person.

His plea was not taken.

Reagan’s alleged accomplices, including Kudjoe Kingsford, Dada Kofi, Talibo, Edward Akwasi Aheto, and Fire, remain at large.

Presenting the facts, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Christopher Asante, under the direction of Chief Inspector Nana Efua Bamfo Bamfoa, stated that on May 20, 2025, at approximately 0800 hours, the Nsawam District Police Command received a report of a shooting incident at Adoagyiri near Nsawam, with the victims conveyed to the Nsawam Government Hospital.

At the hospital, police identified Edward Akwasi Aheto, also known as Parker, with a gunshot wound to his left thigh; Massawud Issah, now deceased, with a bandaged cutlass wound to the head; and Kwabena Aboagye, who was receiving treatment for multiple cutlass wounds to the head, right shoulder, and right palm.

Police issued medical report forms to the victims for endorsement by a medical officer.

On May 21, 2025, Issah was referred to the University of Ghana Medical Centre for further treatment, while on May 22, 2025, Aheto was sent to Koforidua Regional Hospital for advanced care.

Aboagye was discharged.

On the same May 22, 2025, Eugene Asare reported to Nsawam Police Station that he had been assaulted by one “Fire” and received medical attention at Graceville Hospital, later being referred to the 37 Military Hospital.

Later that night, at about 2140 hours, Issah died while on admission.

ASP Asante reported that upon learning of the death, the Zongo youth of Adoagyiri went on a rampage, vandalising the Adoagyiri Astro Turf, vehicles, and shops in protest.

An autopsy conducted on May 23, 2025, by Police Hospital Pathologist Dr Osei Owusu Afriyie, indicated the cause of death as severe head injury, sharp force trauma by cutlass and suspected assault

The body was released to the family for burial.

On the same day, police Reagan, a friend of Aheto, after he was identified among those who went on rampage.

Investigations revealed that on May 19, 2025, Reagan and Aheto, who had previously been attacked by Kingsford, mobilised the Aboagye Ghetto Group in Adoagyiri, armed with cutlasses and clubs, for a reprisal attack.

Failing to locate Kingsford, they attacked and wounded Aboagye and fractured Asare’s nose.

On May 20, 2025, Kingsford, Bonney, Ashley, and Cargo, also belonging to Aboagye Ghetto Group, retaliated, armed with guns, cutlasses, and clubs.

They shot and wounded Aheto and inflicted cutlass wounds on Issah, who died three days later.

Police said investigations are ongoing to apprehend the accomplices.

Defence counsel prayed for bail, arguing that Reagan was a Unit Committee stakeholder, was not a flight risk, had health complications, and was innocent.

However, ASP Asante opposed bail, stating that the case was an indictable offence, the accused could evade trial, and that investigations were still ongoing.

The District Court, which lacked jurisdiction to grant bail, advised Reagan to secure one from the High Court.

Source: GNA