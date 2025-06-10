Special Prosecutor calls for enhanced anti-corruption legislation  

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has called for a dedicated Anti-Corruption Chapter in Ghana’s Constitution, arguing that current anti-corruption provisions are fragmented and insufficient to effectively combat the menace.

Speaking at the launch of the 2024 State of Corruption in Ghana Report, Mr. Samuel Appiah Darko, Director of the Strategy, Research & Communication Division at OSP, stressed the urgent need for constitutional reform to provide a comprehensive legal framework for tackling corruption.

“Currently, anti-corruption provisions are scattered across the Constitution. We need to consolidate and strengthen them,” he said.

Despite a high volume of complaints, the OSP says most cases are based on hearsay and lack basic evidence, making prosecution difficult.

“In this country, people are not afraid to report corruption to the OSP. In fact, they report a lot. The challenge is, most of these complaints lack even the smallest form of evidence,” Mr. Darko stated.

“We do not disregard them outright. Sometimes, our own intelligence complements these claims. But the sheer number and low quality stretch our limited capacity,” he added.

The State of Corruption in Ghana Report, compiled by the Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC), tracks institutional performance and public perceptions of corruption.

It serves as a policy tool for reform, civic dialogue, and advocacy.

In addition to the constitutional amendment, the OSP has proposed a Corrupt Practices Act to clearly define corruption-related offenses, empowering OSP to prosecute all corruption-related crimes, non-conviction-based forfeiture for unexplained wealth and mandatory asset declaration verification and publication.

“The OSP believes it’s time for a national rethink, not just about how corruption is punished, but how it is prevented,” Mr. Darko stated.

“We are close to a system that works. Let’s fortify the OSP, remove political interference, and give it the full backing of the Constitution,” he added.

