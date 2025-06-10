Ghana reaffirms commitment to strengthen trade ties with United States  

Madam Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, has reaffirmed Ghana’s commitment to deepening bilateral relations with the United States and sustaining dialogue on trade policy matters affecting both economies.

She made the remarks during a meeting with senior officials of the United States Department of Commerce in Washington, D.C., as part of efforts to enhance economic and trade cooperation.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency said the meeting took place against the backdrop of the United States’ “America First” Trade Policy and the imposition of a 10 per cent blanket tariff on shipments from several countries, including Ghana.

Topics discussed included the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), Local Content Policy, Import Regulations, Outstanding Debts to U.S. Companies, and the Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA).

Mrs. Ofosu-Adjare underscored AGOA’s contribution to attracting United States investment, especially in Ghana’s garment and textile sector.

With AGOA due to expire in September 2025, she reiterated Ghana’s backing for its renewal, describing it as a “win-win” arrangement that had benefitted both nations.

On Ghana’s local content policy, discussions reviewed its impact on U.S. mining firms operating in the country.

“Both sides agreed on the need for constructive dialogue to balance national development goals with investor interest,” the statement said.

Concerns were also raised about the importation of excavators and over-aged vehicles from the U.S. into Ghana, with emphasis placed on regulatory clarity and enhanced compliance with standards.

Addressing long-standing payments owed to American businesses, the Minister assured officials that the Ministry of Finance was working towards a timely resolution.

“Discussions included calls to resume dialogue under the TIFA platform to revitalise structured trade and investment relations between the two countries,” the statement noted.

As a follow-up, Mrs. Ofosu-Adjare is scheduled to meet with the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) in the coming weeks to continue consultations on trade and economic issues of mutual concern.

“The U.S. delegation acknowledged Ghana’s proactive steps in initiating dialogue and expressed willingness to work collaboratively on shared priorities,” it added.

Mrs. Ofosu-Adjare was accompanied by Ambassador Jane Gasu Aheto, Acting Head of Mission; Dr Mary Awusi, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Free Zones Authority; and Mr. Abdul Razak, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre.

The United States was represented by Mr Thomas Bruns, Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Middle East and Africa; and Mr Giancarlo Cavallo, Acting Director/Designated Federal Officer for the President’s Advisory Council on Doing Business in Africa (PAC-DBIA).

Source: GNA