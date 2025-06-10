GAR calls for national response to air pollution

The Ghana Association of Radiologists has called on the government and key stakeholders to intensify efforts to reduce air pollution.

The efforts must include stricter enforcement of air quality standards, public education on the dangers of air pollution, investment in clean energy and sustainable transportation, and monitoring and publishing real-time air quality data to inform public health policies.

This was in a communiqué issued by Dr Cathy Gyamfua Asante Larbi, the General Secretary, GAR, at the end of the 13th Annual General and Scientific Meeting held in Ho in the Volta Region.

It was on the theme: “Respiratory Radiology – Helping Physicians and Patients Breathe Easier”.

The World Health Organisation identifies air pollution as one of the leading environmental risk factors for disease and premature death.

In Ghana, increasing levels of air pollution from vehicular emissions, industrial activities, burning of waste, and household biomass use have led to a surge in respiratory conditions, including asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer, and interstitial lung disease.

Air quality in several parts of the country, particularly urban centres such as Accra, Kumasi, and Takoradi, often exceeds WHO safety limits.

The resulting health burden not only affects vulnerable populations such as children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing conditions but also places immense pressure on Ghana’s already strained healthcare system.

The statement called for investment in the training and specialisation of Radiologists in pulmonary imaging.

That, the statement stressed, could be done through partnerships between academic institutions, teaching hospitals, and international collaborators.

Such initiatives will enhance the expertise of radiologists in detecting and managing respiratory diseases.

The statement also called on the government and development partners to allocate resources toward the procurement and maintenance of advanced imaging equipment.

“We encourage investment in research that explores the links between air quality and respiratory diseases, evaluates the effectiveness of imaging modalities, and proposes data-driven solutions for health system strengthening,” it said.

Chief Superintendent Dr Francis Ofei, the newly elected President of GAR, pledged a consultative and inclusive leadership, saying, “Our collective voice is powerful, and we need to build stronger networks.”

“We must champion continuing education, research, collaboration, and the strategic development of radiology services across all regions, ensuring equity and excellence,” he said.

The President called on senior colleagues to support young radiologists, nurture their residents and strengthen partnerships with stakeholders, both locally and internationally, to improve the profession.

“Together, we will continue to elevate the standards of our practice, improve patient care, and make a lasting impact,” he said.

Source: GNA