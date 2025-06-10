Adu Mintah, Ama Koramah emerge winners of 2025 National Open Badminton Championship

Adu Mintah Obapomba and Ama Koramah Adu Moslena emerged winners of the 2025 National Open Badminton Championship held last Saturday at the Borteyman Sports Complex, Accra.

The competition was part of preparation towards the upcoming Africa Air Badminton Championships 2025 to be staged in Ghana in July next month.

The one-day event delivered high energy competition where both veterans and young players showcased their skills in the game.

In the mixed doubles event, Adu Mintah and Amah Koramah came first, followed by Amofa Andy and Charity Naah.

Leslie Nii Adote Addo and Prosper Nantuo placed third in the competition.

In the women’s doubles event, Quarcoo Racheal and Hilda Hectornia Napour Yengnone came first, while Ama Koramah Adu Moslena and Prospera Nantuo picked second position.

The third-place position went to Stephanie Bequine and Eduam Jennifer.

In the men’s doubles event, Tetteh Reuben and Francis Shang came first, followed by Abdul-Samad Ahmed and Korampong Ebenezer, and the third place went to Amofa Andy and Adu Mintah Obapomba, respectively.

