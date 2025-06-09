Ghana government unveils theme for National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving  

The government has unveiled the theme for the National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving, slated for Tuesday, July 1st, as “Reset, Reflect and Renew for National Prosperity”.

According to the Planning Committee, which is under the Chairmanship of Mr Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, the Christian Prayers and Thanksgiving Service, which would take place at the Forecourt of the State House at 0800 hours, would be led by Cardinal Appiah Turkson.

While the Islamic Prayers and Thanksgiving Service would be led by Sheik Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, the National Chief Imam, on the same day at 1230 hours at the Ghana National Mosque at Kanda, Accra.

President John Dramani Mahama declared Republic Day, July 1, as the official National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving, to enable Ghanaians to reflect and thank God for his goodness and mercies towards the nation, Ghana.

Source: GNA