German arms exports to Israel since October 7 approach €500m

Germany has approved exports of arms to Israel worth almost half a billion euros since the beginning of the war in Gaza amid an ongoing debate over whether Berlin should suspend deliveries.

Figures from the Economy Ministry seen by dpa show that €485 million ($554 million) in exports of weapons and military equipment were approved between October 7, 2023 – when the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched deadly attacks on Israel – and May 13, 2025.

It is unclear whether the figures included any deliveries granted by the new German government, which took office on May 6.

Germany has been one of Israel’s most vocal supporters since the October 7 attacks and has been reluctant to criticize the Israeli military’s conduct in Gaza despite widespread international condemnation.

The picture has changed in recent days, with Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul among a number of high-profile German politicians condemning the latest Israeli offensive in Gaza and the restriction of humanitarian aid.

The apparent shift in Germany’s position has revived the debate on whether Berlin should end deliveries of military equipment and weapons to Israel.

Wadephul recently questioned further shipments in an interview with the Süddeutsche Zeitung newspaper, saying the government is reviewing whether Israeli actions in Gaza comply with international humanitarian law.

However, other leading figures from Wadephul and Merz’s conservative bloc – made up of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and the Bavaria-only Christian Social Union (CSU) – have rejected the proposal, including Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt.

On Tuesday, top CDU lawmaker Steffen Bilger said the CDU/CSU parliamentary group’s executive committee has agreed on a common line with Wadephul.

While “criticism of Israel among friends” should indeed be voiced, discussions on weapons embargoes and sanctions are “not on the agenda,” Bilger said.

Poll: Majority of Germans support suspending exports

A majority of Germans support suspending arms exports to Israel amid the ongoing war in Gaza, a survey revealed on Tuesday.

The poll found that 58% of respondents favoured a temporary halt to arms deliveries, while 22% were opposed. Another 19% were undecided or declined to answer.

The study by polling firm INSA, commissioned by the Avaaz campaign organization, surveyed 1,001 people between May 28 and May 30.

