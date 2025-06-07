Governing Council of University of Mines and Technology inaugurated  

Mr Haruna Iddrisu, the Minister of Education, has inaugurated the Sixth Governing Council of the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) in Accra.

The UMaT, in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the newly constituted UMaT Governing Council would be chaired by Professor Goski Alabi.

As part of the ceremony, the Minister administered the oaths of office and secrecy to the newly appointed Council members and conveyed the best wishes of President John Dramani Mahama to the appointees.

In his address to the Council, Mr Iddrisu emphasised the need for strong leadership, the promotion of academic excellence, and innovation in mining and applied sciences to drive Ghana’s industrial growth.

Other members of the newly constituted Governing Council of UMaT include Government appointees: Professor Richard Acquaye, Dr Francis Ferguson Howard, Mr Andrew Acquah Oppan, and Dr Lena Awoonor-Aziaku.

Others are Professor Richard Kwasi Amankwah, Vice Chancellor of the University, UMaT; Reverend Father George Eduayaw Ansah, representative of the Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS); and Professor Benard Kumi-Boateng, representative of Professorial members of convocation.

The rest are Dr Henry Otoo, representative of the non-professorial members of convocation; Madam Cecilia Baffoe, representative of Junior staff; Mr Bashirudin Adam, representative of Senior staff; Dr Peter Emerson Sampson, Alumni representative; Kevin Ofori Junior, Undergraduate students’ representative; Ebenezer Narteh Hargoe, Postgraduate students’ representative; and Dr Sulemanu Koney, representative for the Ghana Chamber of Mines.

Prof Goski Alabi, in her response to government on behalf of the Council, thanked the President of Ghana for the confidence reposed in them and gave assurances of their commitment to the training of quality human resources for Ghana and the global community.

Present at the inauguration were Mr Matthew K. Okrah, Registrar; Professor Mrs Grace Ofori-Sarpong Akuffo, Pro-Vice Chancellor; Mr Jonathan Sakoe, Finance Officer and Mrs Lydia Ephraim, Deputy Registrar and Head of Academic and Student Affairs.

The reconstituted Council is expected to begin work immediately, their responsibilities include institutional governance, policy oversight, and guiding the strategic direction of the university.

Source: GNA