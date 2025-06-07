Denmark urges stronger democratic values, equal partnerships at Constitution Day reception in Accra

Denmark has renewed its call for the protection of democratic principles, equality, and multilateral cooperation with Ghana.

These values, it says, are deeply embedded in its Constitution and proudly reflected in its partnership with Ghana.

This comes at a time when global democratic norms face increasing pressure with calls for nations to stand firm in defending the freedoms and rights of all people.

This reaffirmation came at a diplomatic reception hosted by the Danish Ambassador to Ghana, Tom Nørring, to mark the 176th anniversary of Denmark’s Constitution.

The event, held at the Ambassador’s residence in Accra, brought together members of the diplomatic community, heads of state institutions, development partners, and the media.

The Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture, Mr John Dumelo, the Mayor of Tema, Ms Ebi Bright and the Managing Director of Ghana Water Ltd, Mr Adam Mutawakilu, among other dignitaries were present.

Ambassador Nørring emphasized that democratic values such as human rights, equality before the law, and social justice must never be taken for granted.

He said: “These are principles we treasure dearly and have shared deeply with Ghana over the past decades. We must stand up for them, especially as the global community faces mounting pressure to backtrack on freedoms.”

He cited Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as a stark reminder of why countries, particularly smaller ones like Denmark and Ghana, must continue to defend sovereignty, international law, and territorial integrity.

The Ambassador praised Ghana’s consistent stance at the United Nations in upholding these principles.

“It’s great to see Denmark and Ghana playing on the same team in defending democracy and multilateralism,” he said.

Ambassador Nørring, whose duty tour in Ghana comes to an end after 5 years, used the occasion to celebrate recent milestones in Ghana-Denmark relations, including the historic joint visit of all five Nordic Foreign Ministers to Ghana in August 2024.

The visit, he noted, signaled a renewed push for deeper engagements across sectors such as peace and regional security, trade, technology, and youth development.

The Ambassador stated that Denmark had since launched a new Africa strategy, focused on strengthening partnerships that were more equal, responsive to local priorities, and rooted in long-term cooperation.

Ambassador Nørring acknowledged that despite Ghana’s vast natural and human resources, its full potential remains largely untapped.

He commended recent efforts by Ghana’s leadership to tackle corruption and strengthen accountability, stressing that these steps – though uncomfortable – were essential for restoring public trust.

“I hope Ghana’s leaders will have the courage and vision to unlock the full potential of this great nation,” he said.

Mr John Dumelo, the Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture, Representing the Government of Ghana, echoed the call for stronger democratic values and mutual cooperation.

He praised Denmark for being a true partner in development, noting the country’s focus on capacity building, transparency, and equal partnerships.

“Our partnership, built on mutual admiration and shared goals, has flourished over the years,” he stated.

He said: “From climate resilience to maritime security, from agriculture to waste management — our cooperation is grounded in shared purpose and mutual respect.”

Mr Dumelo, also the Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogo Constituency, highlighted the donation of a full-mission bridge simulator to the Ghana Navy – a symbol of Denmark’s commitment to peer-to-peer support and technical advancement.

On behalf of President John Mahama and the people of Ghana, the Deputy Minister extended gratitude to Ambassador Nørring for his five years of dedicated service.

“Your legacy is one of integrity, genuine friendship and results-driven diplomacy,” he said.

A toast was proposed by Ambassador Nørring to the enduring relationship between Denmark and Ghana.

“Long live Ghana. Long live Denmark. Long live the friendship between Ghana and Denmark,” the Ambassador declared, with glasses raised high.

Source: GNA