Ghana to host Global IPRA Conference and Awards Night

The International Public Relations Association (IPRA) is set to make history as it welcomes the 2025 International Public Relations Association (IPRA) Conference and the prestigious IPRA Golden World Awards (GWA) Gala, both being held in Accra, Ghana for the very first time.

Under the patronage of H.E. John Dramani Mahama, President of Ghana and a Fellow of the Institute of Public Relations (IPR), Ghana, the landmark event will bring together global PR leaders, top agencies, policymakers, and communication professionals for a major international dialogue on strategic communication and innovation.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, said the event would be held on Friday, October 3, 2025.

It said the conference would take place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Conference Facility in Accra on the theme: “Global Realities and Innovative Communications.”

The statement said experts from around the world would explore the ethical use of AI in communications, Africa’s digital future, and the role of strategic messaging in combating climate issues such as illegal small-scale mining (galamsey).

Speakers include President Mahama, Esther A.N. Cobbah (President of IPR Ghana), Arik Karani (President of the African Public Relations Association – APRA), and Nataša Pavlović Bujas (President of IPRA).

“International thought leaders will also contribute insights on AI, sustainability, and behavioural change communications,” it added.

The day’s activities will culminate in the IPRA Golden World Awards Gala at the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel, celebrating excellence in global PR campaigns.

This year’s gala carries added significance as IPRA celebrates its 70th anniversary and inaugurates its 2026 president.

“IPRA is 70 and we are thrilled to be in Ghana to celebrate this milestone,” said IPRA President Nataša Pavlović Bujas. “We look forward to sharing this moment with our Ghanaian colleagues.”

Ms Esther Cobbah, IPR President, said, “This landmark gathering reinforces Ghana’s growing influence in global communications and affirms IPR Ghana’s commitment to excellence, innovation, and international collaboration.”

The statement urged the public, media, academia, and communication professionals to participate in the historic celebration of global dialogue and strategic communication leadership.

Source: GNA