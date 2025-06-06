Ga Mantse calls for inclusion of traditional practices on National Thanksgiving Day

Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, the Ga Mantse, has called for the need for inclusion of traditional religious practices in the celebration of the National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving to reflect Ghana’s full spiritual identity.

The Ga Mantse said traditional rites and practices, particularly within the Ga state, had played an essential role in maintaining the spiritual balance of the nation.

Nii Tsuru II was speaking during a visit by the Planning Committee of the National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving to his residence, to introduce the committee to him and plans of the committee.

The National event, slated for July 1, will be on the theme, “Reflect, Reset, and Renew for National Prosperity.”

The Christian session will take place at the forecourt of the State House from 0800hours to 1000hours, followed by Muslim prayers at the National Mosque at 1200hours, and would be held simultaneously in all 16 regions and 261 districts.

The Ga Mantse expressed gratitude to God for Ghana’s peace and stability but cautioned that any thanksgiving without traditional involvement would be incomplete.

“We are to be very grateful and thankful to God. All things take their source from Him, but one thing I find missing is the inclusion of the traditional faiths. You need that input”

“There are things we do on this land that nobody sees, but these are the very things that have held the four corners of the nation, especially here in the capital,” he said.

He explained that longstanding customs, such as the annual ban on drumming and noise-making, were not mere cultural expressions but deeply spiritual acts, periods of fasting and solemnity dedicated to the land and its ancestors.

“Before every Easter, there is Lent. Before every Ramadan, there is a fast. Before every prayer, there is silence. These are sacred patterns,” the Ga Mantse added.

He said people often misunderstood the practices, calling them fetish, but it was a time for all faiths to come together and learn from one another.

The Ga Mantse indicated that even before the 0800hours Christian service, there must be a thanksgiving to the spirits and forefathers of the land.

Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II called for deeper recognition of the Ga tradition in national events, highlighting the central role the Ga’s played in the spiritual and political life of Ghana.

“It is not by chance that we have a peaceful Ghana. The Ga State plays a major part in that peace, that is because of our spiritual heart. You may never understand it fully, but it is real,” he stressed.

Mr. Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, the Chairman of the Committee, emphasised the spiritual significance of the event, which had been designated as a National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving.

Mr. Ankrah noted that the initiative reflected the President’s recognition of the crucial role traditional rulers played in maintaining national peace and unity, especially during politically tensed periods.

“His Excellency believes Ghana is an oasis of peace in a turbulent continent not by accident, but by divine providence,” he stated.

He called for a politically neutral atmosphere on the day, urging Ghanaians to wear white or national colours instead of political party paraphernalia.

“This is not about any political party, it is about Ghana, it is about thanking God for how far He has brought us,” Mr. Ankrah added.

Source: GNA