Wontumi released from detention after meeting bail conditions

Mr Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has been released from detention.

Boasiako who was being held by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) was released Monday June 2, 2025 after he met bail conditions.

He had earlier filed a notice to discontinue a motion seeking a review of the bail conditions imposed on him by EOCO.

“Take notice that the applicant herein hereby wholly discontinues the application against the respondents,” the notice said.

The application, filed on Friday, May 30, challenged the GH₵50 million bail, which his legal team argues was excessive and intended to prevent his release.

The application requested the court to reconsider the bail terms based on the grounds outlined in the accompanying affidavit.

Meanwhile, information gathered by the Ghana News Agency indicates that Chairman Wontumi will be realised today (Monday).

He is under investigation for various criminal offences including fraud, causing financial loss to the State and money laundering.

The criminal investigation was running concurrently with asset recovery processes to prevent further dissipation of what law enforcement agencies strongly suspect to be proceeds of crime.

The suspect was also under a second strand of investigation, which was part of a larger international organised crime scheme.

Mr Antwi Boasiako was arrested on Tuesday, May 27, following a summons by the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service.

