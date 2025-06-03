GTEC threatens to sue people using honorary doctoral and professorial titles in public

For many years a silent epidemic had been brewing in Ghana. Individuals receive honorary doctoral and professorial degrees and insist everyone calls them by the titles.

Some of the degrees are also bought from diploma mills around the world.

The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC), the institution that accredits universities that issue degrees has consistently warned the public to desist from the conduct of using titles that weren’t worked for, but they have been ignored. At some point GTEC started naming individuals and urging them to stop using those titles such as ‘Dr’ and or ‘Prof’.

In a recent statement, the GTEC has warned it will take legal action against such individuals.

“The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission would like to send its final caution to the general public to note that henceforth, citizens with honorary doctorate and professorship should cease the use of it in public,” it wrote.

The statement it said is a reiteration of the Commission’s earlier public announcement cautioning the public on the use of honorary doctorate and professorship titles.

“This notice goes especially to politicians, businessmen and businesswomen, men and women of God, and any other category of persons to desist from officially using the honorary doctorate and professorship titles in their everyday life,” the statement added.

GTEC pointed out that the practice is deceitful and unethical and also tends to dilute the integrity of the higher education system, and the value of true doctoral education and promotion of the professorial system in the universities.

“The Commission would, from now onwards, in addition to naming and shaming those individuals who would be found to have flouted the GTEC directives take a legal action against them,” the statement said.

By Emmanuel K Dogbevi