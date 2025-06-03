Nations FC discontinue GPL match with Holy Stars due to security concerns 

Ghana Premier League (GPL) side Nations FC, says they decided to discontinue the match with Basake Holy Stars due to some unfortunate incidents that raised security concerns.

The penultimate game of the season between Nations FC and Holy Stars at the Crosby Awuah Memorial Stadium was interrupted midway through the second half with the home team leading by a goal.

Nations FC stated in a statement that bad officiating throughout the match prompted their decision not to continue the game.

“The level of officiating was extremely poor and fell well below the expected standard. This compromised the fairness and credibility of the match, raising serious concerns about the integrity of the competition.

“Our President, Mr Divine Kyei Boadu, and Chairman, Dr Kwame Kyei, were physically assaulted by home supporters. This hostile and violent conduct created an unsafe environment for our players, technical team and officials,” the statement said.

It added that there were inadequate security officers at the match venue that left the team and supporters vulnerable.

“Pre-match agreement stipulated the deployment of 70 police officers for adequate security. However, fewer than 20 officers were present on the day, leaving our team and supporters vulnerable and exposed.

“Despite possessing valid match tickets, the stadium unjustly denied our fans entry. This act of discrimination and disrespect is unacceptable and contrary to the spirit of fair play and sportsmanship,” the statement said.

Nations FC called on the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to investigate the issue and take necessary actions.

“We strongly condemn these actions and call on the GFA and all relevant stakeholders to investigate these incidents and take the appropriate disciplinary and regulatory measures.

“The safety, dignity and fairness owed to every club, official and supporter must be upheld at all times,” the statement ended.

