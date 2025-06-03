Lower Pra Rural Bank makes profit 

Ms. Felicia Aba Dawood, the Board Chairperson of the Lower Pra Rural Bank says the bank had another stellar year in 2024 despite the challenges and uncertainties in the first half of the year.

She said, “we are happy to report an unprecedented achievement…our renewed focus on revenue growth, profitability and operational excellence guided our mission”.

The Bank, recorded a profit after tax of GH¢14,906,272, deposits of GH¢333,628,343 and advanced an amount of GH¢104,920,594 to customers representing a significant achievement over the previous year.

Ms.Dawood who said this at the 37th annual general meeting of the Bank, attributed the performance to prudent decisions and commitment of management and Board to good corporate governance, ethical standards and best business practices.

She said the bank did not invest in any of the instrument affected by the Debt Exchange Programme and was poised to ensure prudent financial management to give shareholders some relief.

Ms. Dawood said the bank would leverage strategic alliances and partnerships to drive profitability and long-term growth.

The Board later recommended a dividend of GH¢0.30 per share for 2024.

Mr. Ernest Nii Tackie-Otoo, the Chief Executive Officer of the Bank said strategic priorities of the bank would include customer Centred transformation, expanded loans and deposits, enhanced operational efficiency and reduced cost to income ratio.

He pledged to invest in Talent and leadership development and strengthen environmental, social and governance initiatives.

