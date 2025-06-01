Ghana government aims to borrow GH¢6.7b in upcoming treasury bills auction

The government has announced plans to borrow GH¢6. 7 billion in the next treasury bills auction scheduled for the first week of June 2025.

This was in a public notice issued by the Bank of Ghana (BoG), following the results of tender held on May 30, 2025.

The upcoming auction, designated as tender 1958, will offer 91-day, 182-day, and 364-day treasury bills primary dealers.

The government’s borrowing targets reflects its continued reliance on domestic debt instruments to meet fiscal needs as plans are far advanced to return to the capital markets.

In the previous auction, (Tender 1956), held on May 23, 2025, the government received bids totalling GH¢6.54 billion but accepted GH¢5.97 billion.

The latest auction saw full acceptance of all bids, with GH¢2.7 billion, GH¢544.06 million, GH¢286.17 million allotted 91-day, 182-day, 364-day bills, respectively.

The notice reiterated that the wholesale auction was open only to primary dealers, who are obligated to act as market makers.

However, the investing public can participate in the secondary market through depository participants, including primary dealers.

Source: GNA