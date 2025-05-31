Ghana to host African political parties’ summit

The Africa Governance Centre, in partnership with the Government of Ghana, will host the African Political Parties Summit from August 12 to 24, 2025 at the Accra International Conference Centre.

This historic continental convening will bring together delegations from over 100 major political parties from over 50 African and Caribbean countries, alongside heads of state, political party leaders, civil society leaders, academic experts, and international development institutions.

A statement copied to the Ghana News agency in Accra said the Summit will serve as a strategic platform for dialogue, consensus-building, and inter-party cooperation aimed at strengthening democratic governance and catalyzing economic transformation on the African continent.

President John Dramani Mahama, will deliver the opening address and the programme will feature plenary sessions, strategic forums, side meetings, and the official adoption of the implementation framework of the African Political Parties Initiative (APPI)—a flagship institutional platform for sustained inter-party engagement and capacity development.

The theme for the summit is “From Politics to Prosperity: Strengthening Inter-Party Collaboration for Africa’s Development and Economic Transformation”

On accreditation, the statement urged all local and international media representatives wishing to cover the summit to apply for official accreditation.

Accredited media will have access to plenary proceedings, press briefings, interview opportunities, and photo sessions with summit leaders and dignitaries.

Accreditation deadline: August 1, 2025.

Source: GNA