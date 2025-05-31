Andy Owusu second accused in illegal mining trial seeks plea agreement

Mr Andy Owusu, the second accused in the ongoing criminal proceedings involving Mr Charles Bissue, a former presidential staffer, has commenced plea bargain negotiations with the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).

Mr Owusu, who serves as a special aide to Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman, Mr Bernard Antwi Boasiako, also known as Chairman Wontumi, has formally indicated his intention to enter into a plea agreement with the prosecution.

According to the charge sheets, Bissue was accused of using his public office for profit, contrary to Section 179C(a) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

It was alleged that he received GH¢15,000 from one Bemanin Adjapong through Owusu on or around January 22, 2019, in Accra.

The OSP alleges that Bissue corruptly abused his position as IMCIM Secretary by accepting the money to circumvent established procedures outlined in the Committee’s 2018 “Road Map for Lifting of Ban on Artisanal and Small-Scale Mining.”

These procedures included the verification of documents, acquisition of relevant permits, demarcation and mapping of concessions, and vetting processes.

Through this action, Bissue was alleged to have unlawfully fast-tracked the renewal of mining permits for specific operators.

The 15-count charge sheet details multiple offences involving the abuse of office, corruption, and efforts to undermine lawful mining regulations at the peak of Ghana’s crackdown on illegal mining activities, popularly known as “galamsey” Ghanaian fashion.

At a Case Management Conference, State prosecutors informed the court that discussions on the plea arrangement were in progress and that a formal notice to that effect had been filed.

Should the proposed plea agreement be accepted by the court, it would enable the prosecution to proceed against Owusu separately, thereby allowing the State to concentrate its prosecutorial efforts on the substantive charges against Mr. Bissue.

The court subsequently adjourned the matter to June 4, 2025 to allow time for the finalisation of the plea negotiations.

They are standing trial for 15 counts of corruption-related offences, including abuse of office for profit.

Both accused persons pleaded not guilty.

They were granted a GH¢200,000 bail with two sureties, one to be justified.

The accused persons were to deposit their passports with the Registry of the Court and to report to the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) once every month.

